Odisha Recipe: Pratibha's Ghanta Tarkari

Pratibha Kumari Singh offers a recipe for Ghanta Tarkari, a favourite sabzi cooked in her home in Rayagada, southeastern Odisha.

She says, "Ghanta Tarkari is a classic Odia preparation using a mix of seasonal vegetables, often cooked in large batches and shared with family and neighbours. It is commonly associated with festive occasions, but can be easily be enjoyed any time.

"The recipe relies on simple seasoning, allowing the natural flavours of the vegetables to stand out."

In this version of the rather tasty dish, she uses 14 vegetables, along with channa and sprouts, making it health and yumminess on a plate! It is eaten with freshly-made, hot chapattis or steamed rice.





Photograph: Kind courtesy Atudu/Wikimedia Commons

Odia-Style Ghanta Tarkari

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

1 cup cubed kadu or pumpkin

1 alu or potato, peeled, cut into cubes

50 gm seem or papri or flat beans

10–12 French beans, chopped into 1-inch pieces

1 raw banana, peeled, cubed

1 mooli or radish, peeled, chopped

2 arbi or colocasia, peeled, cubed

½ cup suran or elephant yam, peeled, cubed

1 baingan or brinjal or eggplant, cubed

100 gm lauki or doodhi or bottle gourd, peeled, chopped

1 shalgam or turnip, peeled, cubed

4–5 kundru or tindli or ivy gourd

½ cup chopped tomatoes

2 parval or pointed gourd, each cut into 4 pieces

½ cup kala chana or small brown chickpeas, soaked

½ cup green mung sprouts, optional

2 tbsp ginger paste

1 tej patta or bay leaf

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Water

Salt to taste, about 2 tbsp

2–3 dry red chillies

½ tbsp roasted jeera or cumin powder

½ tbsp roasted red chilly powder

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp panch phoran or the traditional Bengali five-spice mix

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, for garnish

Method