9 Lies Told About Skincare

There seems to be a barrage of age-old blunders that people tend to commit in the name of skincare, says dermatologist Dr Batul Patel, director, The Bombay Skin Clinic.

'Beautiful skin requires commitment, not a miracle.'

There's no better way to begin an article about skincare myths than to quote the legendary Dr. Ernő László, one of the foremost pioneers in skincare.

In the modern era, one is shrouded by a plethora of lies and misinformation, and hence, it becomes more and more difficult to cut through the clutter and decipher the truth. This stands true for skincare too.

There seems to be a barrage of age-old blunders that people tend to commit in the name of skincare, often listening to so-called 'facts' that have no truthful basis.

Let's take a look at these myths, and try to stay away from the following claims:

1. The water woes

Drinking water=healthy skin.

The idea that consumption of water can automatically lead to hydrated skin is far from true.

Oral consumption of water is not directly proportional to hydration, be it regular water or coconut water.

One should rather opt for nuts, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds that contain the essential fatty acids needed to maintain skin hydration.

2. The mehendi mania

From the era of our great grandparents, mehendi is considered to be an all natural wonder that will look after our hair.

In today's times, mehendi could do more harm than good.

A lot of locally available mehendi is ripe with toxic chemicals that can cause severe allergic reactions and pigmentation.

It would be better to stay away from such items, whose ingredients we aren't sure of, and choose all natural and chemical free hair dye.

3. Exfoliation overkill

Want fresh and glowing skin?

Exfoliate! Exfoliate!

This is one of the biggest cardinal sins we commit.

While exfoliating once a week is a good practice, there is no scientific reason to go overboard and exfoliate on a daily basis.

Our skin's superficial corneum cells have the ability to automatically exfoliate themselves.

As you grow older though, it may be a good idea to apply products like night creams with retinol that can assist in the natural exfoliation process.

4. Dark truths about dark circles

Numerous products offer 'one size fits all' magical cures to dark circles. This is an inaccurate approach.

The fact of the matter is, the root cause of your dark circles determines the kind of remedy you need.

For under eye congestion, a caffeine eye cream is a great solution.

On the other hand, for visible pigmentation, a brightening or nourishing cream may be a better choice.

Retinol-based creams would be the ideal solution for fine lines or wrinkles.

Lastly, if there is an actual depression in the eyes, a filler is the only way to go for addressing the issue.

5. The Niacinamide notion

A form of Vitamin B3, niacinamide is being pushed as the ultimate solution for acne troubles.

This claim is a blatant lie.

Niacinamide does have anti-inflammatory benefits, but in isolated use, the molecule can't do much to get rid of acne.

Only when it is combined with an azelaic acid can niacinamide help in settling pustules and papules in grade 1, 2 and 3 types of acne.

6. The wretched waxing myth

To put in simple terms, waxing will in no way help ingrown hair but actually worsen your troubles by causing folliculitis, bumps and papules on the waxed area.

If you are prone to ingrown hair, using a razor, or opting for a laser hair reduction is the appropriate way to nip the problem in the bud.

Always think twice before you wax away!

7. Don't overdo the shampoo

People who suffer from excessive dandruff tend to regularly use anti-dandruff shampoo. This habit should be stopped immediately.

Many anti-dandruff shampoos contain strong chemicals like ketoconazole or salicylic acid.

Overuse of such shampoos can lead to a condition called sensitive scalp syndrome.

Never bathe with generic anti-dandruff shampoos more than once or twice a week, and instead go for shampoos which are chemical free that can maintain scalp health.

8. The retinol dilemma

There is a falsely spread fear amongst the masses about retinol, with some of them believing that it can leave us more sun sensitive.

Retinol is actually the gold standard for skincare. It not only increases collagen production and skin cell turnover but also helps in skin cell renewal, all of which help in treating sun related damage.

Retinol use can begin in ages as early as 20 in order to protect ourselves from sun damage.

9. Pedicure Hygiene

A pedicure may be one of the most relaxing pamper sessions you can have, but have you ever wondered if they are conducive to our feet health?

If not done in a sanitised and sterilised condition, pedicures can cause long term fungal infections that may take anywhere between six months to a year to be treated.

The best way to avoid such infections is to carry a personal sanitization kit with you every pedicure session.

