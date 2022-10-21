WELLNESS GURU: Should I wear sunscreen while using my laptop?

While the excess use of electronic devices will definitely have some side effects, constantly layering the skin might is not the solution, says Wellness Guru Roopashree Sharma.

Hello Roopashree,

By now, we all probably know that refined edible oils are unhealthy.

I recently switched to wood-churned/cold-pressed oil for regular cooking and frying. But is it true the high-density volume of these oils can spike cholesterol levels?

Kavitha

As compared to refined oils, cold pressed oils are always a better option as the former loses its nutritional value during the heating process.

Further, repeated heating during the cooking process or constant frying causes a series of chemical reactions in the oil, like polymerisation (similar to the process of creating plastics). Ever noticed the residue deposits on your frying vessel?

To answer your question, cold pressed oils might be dense but they are rich in saturated fats and other nutrients that boost good cholesterol in the body. Given their high nutritional value, consumption should be minimal for proper digestion.

Any kind of oil should always be consumed in lower quantities with minimal or no heating, so always saute your vegetables at the end.

Oils like olive oil and coconut oil can also be consumed raw with soups or salads.

Dear Roopashree,

How do I improve my daily water intake?

Is adding natural flavours to drinking water safe?

Swati

Daily water consumption varies as per age, gender and daily routine.

For women, around 2.7 litres of fluids are recommended. Besides water, these can also include juices, soups, etc.

It is totally safe to add natural flavours to water but use fresh fruits and vegetables instead of packaged products.

Depending on the weather, you can add various fruit/vegetable slices to water like lime, sweet lime or orange.

If you want to cool your body, you can add mint leaves and cucumber slices.

Hi Roopashree,

I am a 31-year-old working woman.

I regularly apply sunscreen right before stepping out of the house.

Recent studies warn the skin is also prone to damage caused by blue light which is emitted by electronic devices like laptops and phones.

Do you advise wearing sunscreen indoors as well?

Teresa

While the excess use of electronic devices will definitely have some side effects, constantly layering the skin might is not the solution.

We often tend to look at our skin as a sign of beauty, but don’t forget its most important function is to breathe out toxins, release sweat to maintain body temperature.

When we block the skin with various layers, we don’t allow it perform these functions, which leads to skin problems like pimples, rashes, etc.

When you step out, nourish your skin with pure essential oils like carrot seed oil (38-40 SPF) or pure aloe vera gel (20 per cent protection) mixed with pure almond oil; these offer good protection and nourish the skin as well.

To keep the skin hydrated when you are indoors, use cold pressed light coconut oil or any good quality lotion in case of dryness.

I am a working professional woman in my late twenties. I am in the early stages of my pregnancy. My work schedule is quite demanding and I frequently give in to multiple cups of coffee in a day. I have decided to cut down on caffeine. As a substitute, I was curious to know whether it is safe to drink detox tea while pregnant.

Vaani

Detox tea contains natural laxatives which may not be advised during pregnancy.

Caffeine, in any form -- whether it’s tea, coffee or herbal concoctions -- should be avoided.

If you have a stressful job, try switching to healthier snacking along with some warm water every time you feel like having coffee.

A maximum of 1-2 cups of green tea during the day could be safe (consult your doctor in case of any special restrictions).

Always go for loose tea leaves rather than bags, as they are more toxic and at times enriched with artificial flavours.



You can also try caffeine free tea options like Rooibos tea; it is rich in antioxidants, making it safe during pregnancy but again in a limited quantity.

I am a college-going young girl. Of late, I am facing a very bad hair fall problem. I have been trying many home remedies, but all in vain. Can you suggest me dietary changes to tackle the situation?

Shruti

Hairfall could be a result of multiple reasons, ranging from hormonal changes to lack of nutrition.

If it’s sudden and constant, you can get a routine body check up done.

You should ensure a healthy and nutritional diet with more fresh vegetables and greens; continue taking external care like oiling once a week to enhance growth.

Comb your hair before sleeping for better circulation. You can use a neem comb as it is antiseptic; choose one with smooth edges.

Exercising is equally important for better blood circulation as well as balancing hormones.

Lastly, don’t overstress about your hair loss.

Start doing relaxing pranayams like Anulom Vilom for 10-20 minutes every morning or before going to bed.

