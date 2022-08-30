10 Tips To Protect Your Skin From Humidity

Since your skin pores clog faster under humid conditions, you must clean them regularly to help them breathe, suggests dermatologist Dr Abhishek Pilani.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image of actor Pooja Hegde has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Acne. Breakouts. Dry patches on your face.

In the past few weeks, you must have noticed certain changes in your skin due to changing humidity levels.

Excessive humidity will have an impact on your skin.

It can also lead to moody skin that sometimes feels greasy and dehydrated.

While you cannot control the humidity around you, there are ways to control its effects on your skin.

Here are some tips to beat humidity and keep your skin healthy and glowing.

1. Apply an antioxidant serum

It is crucial to protect your skin from both environmental aggressors and the sun’s rays.

Apply an antioxidant serum containing vitamin C underneath your sunscreen every morning.

While the sunscreen will act as the first layer of defense, the antioxidant serum will help you neutralise free radical damage caused by any UV light that penetrates the skin.

In addition to this, the vitamin C present in the serum blocks the production of abnormal pigmentation that brightens dark spots.

2. Use a hydrating face mist

It provides relief from humidity as not many people can tolerate thicker creams in harsh weather, especially when the climate is humid.

Always keep a hydrating mist handy.

The water content will brighten your complexion and help your make-up set better; it will also hydrate any patchy-looking areas.

3. Use a cleanser twice a day

As humidity increases the build-up of oil and other unwanted substances on your skin, it is a good idea to use a cleanser both in the morning and evening.

4. Oil-balancing products for the skin and scalp

It is important to use oil-balancing products for the skin and scalp in hot and humid weather.

While a shampoo with salicylic acid or glycolic acid combats greasy hair, the same ingredient also helps to nourish the skin.

If heat rashes and body acne is an issue, you can also use products with benzoyl peroxide.

5. Exfoliation

The process helps in removing dead skin cells from the top surface of your skin.

Since your skin pores clog faster under humid conditions, you must clean them regularly to help them breathe.

Use a physical or chemical exfoliator at least once or twice a week to improve skin clarity.

6. Face mask

From clay-based masks to natural ones such as aloe vera masks and ubtan (made with natural ingredients, generally at home) face masks are full of minerals, anti-inflammatory ingredients, vitamins, electrolytes, etc.

They have a variety of skin benefits, including toning down inflammation and absorbing extra oil from the skin, leaving it dry and supple.



7. Avoid heavy formulas

Give up anything that feels too heavy or greasy on your skin.

Consider light lotions or gel-based moisturisers for humid climates.

8. Stay hydrated

Hydration leads to supple and healthy skin during hot and humid weather, which decreases the chances of dry skin.

Keep your body hydrated by drinking sufficient amounts of water.

Include products that hydrate your skin from within, like a gel-based moisturising cream.

9. Sweat it out

To provide maximum care to your skin, it is important to regulate the body temperature and flush out the heat.

Therefore, exercise daily and enjoy the natural glow on your post-workout face.

10. Add anti-inflammatory, cooling foods to your diet

Include antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients such as curcumin (a pigment found in turmeric), ginger, piper (piper or thipalli, also known as long pepper), Coenzyme Q10 (found in fish like tuna, salmon, mackerel and sardines) and vitamin C to your diet intake.

Ensure your diet provides a mix of fatty fish, nuts, green leafy vegetables and colourful fruits to give you a mix of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and omega-fatty acids that will keep your skin healthy.

Hydrating and cooling foods such as fennel seeds, coriander seed water, coconut water and basil or sabja seeds will also help protect your skin and hair from the ill-effects of a humid climate.

Dr Abhishek Pilani -- founder, Assure Clinic -- holds an MD in Dermatology. He Is an aesthetic and pediatric dermatologist, dermatosurgeon, trichologist, and hair transplant surgeon.

He's also a member of the Indian Association Of Dermatologists, Venereologists And Leprologists and the Association Of Cosmetic Surgeons Of India.

