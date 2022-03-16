Holi: 10 Asanas To Protect Hair And Skin

Holi is here with all its exhilarating madness and the accompanying anxiety about getting that stubborn colour off your face and hair.

Most Holi colours these days are created with chemicals that can cause significant damage to your hair and skin.

It's critical to take good care of your hair and skin before going out to play Holi.

The best way to do this is to go the natural way!

Practice yoga every day to keep your hair and skin healthy and focus on what you’re putting in your body.

Creating that mind-body connection is essential for looking and feeling your best as you step out to play and celebrate the festival.

HAIR CARE

Here are five asanas for good hair health this Holi:

1. Shashankasana (Hare Pose)

All photographs: Kind courtesy Ira Trivedi

How to do it

Sit with your legs folded under you and your back straight.

Spread your knees apart so that the toes of both feet are touching.

Inhale and raise your arms over your head.

Exhale bringing your forehead to the ground. Extend your arms out on either side of your head.

Stay in this position and breathe.

2. Sasangasana (Rabbit Pose)

How to do it

Sit with your legs folded under you and your back straight.

Bend forward bringing the crown of your head to the floor, moving inward as close as possible to the knees as the hips are raised up.

Extend your arms on either side of the body and hold the ankles.

Stay here and breathe.

3. Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge Pose)

How to do it

Lying on your back, bend both knees and place the feet flat on the floor, hip width apart.

Bring your arms alongside your body with the palms facing downwards.

Inhale, press your feet into the floor and lift the hips up.

Bring your hands onto the lower back for support if you wish.

Stay here for 10 seconds and continue to breathe.

Exhale and come down.

4. Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)

How to do it

Lie flat on your back with the legs and feet together and place the arms and hands on either side of the body with the palms facing down.

Raise both your legs and move the legs over the head.

Push down on your arms, raising the hips up and taking the legs further back.

In the final position, the weight of your body rests on the shoulders, neck, and elbows.

Gaze up towards your toes.

Stay here and breathe.

5. Mudra: Bal Vyayam Yoga

How to do it

Curl your fingers inwards so that the fingers point towards the palm.

Bring your hands together so that the nails of all the fingers touch each other.

Rub vigorously and with focus, for 2 minutes.

SKINCARE

The chemicals in Holi colours these days can be exceedingly harmful to your everyday glow, as they could infiltrate your skin's top layers, producing rashes and acne breakouts.

Do these yoga asanas every day to preserve that natural glow on your skin:

1. Cupping

How to do it

Rub your hands together generating heat in the palms, place the base of the palms on the eyes.

Hold for 30 seconds and continue breathing.

2. Kapala Randhra Dhauti

How to do it

Rest your thumbs on your temples and with two or three fingers create a circular motion starting at the brow and sweeping around toward the nose.

With gentle sweeping motions, bring your fingers from one side of the forehead to the other alternating between your left and right hand, i.e., sweep with your left hand fingers from right to left and with your right hand fingers from left to right. Inhale and exhale deeply when you practice this.

3. Viparita Karani (Legs up in the Air)

How to do it

Sit up straight in a comfortable and relaxed posture, facing the wall.

Shifting the pelvis as close to the wall as possible, place the legs up against the wall.

Inhale and exhale as you relax deeper into the posture.

4. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog Pose)

How to do it

Come on your hands and knees. Keep your knees directly below the hips and hands a little in front of your shoulders.

Lift your knees from the floor, make your legs straight and push your hips upwards and back. Keep your arms straight with your palms flat on the ground. Your head should be between the arms.

Your body should form an upside-down V shape.

Breathe deeply and hold this pose for a few seconds before you relax.

5. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

How to do it

Lie flat on your stomach, facing down.

Put your hands beside your rib cage with your palms flat on the ground.

Press your palms into the floor, inhaling deeply while you lift your upper body (your head, neck, shoulders, and upper chest) off the ground.

Keep your breathing normal and steady.

Hold this position for 30 seconds.

DIET

There is no better way to nourish your hair and skin to look its best despite the onslaught of toxic Holi colours than to stock up on some healthy snacks!

Here are some foods that can protect you the natural way:

Berries

Berries are loaded with compounds like antioxidants and vitamins that is really good for your hair. For example, strawberries are extremely rich in vitamin C, which aids collagen production as well as iron absorption, two factors that may promote hair growth.

These can be the perfect healthy snack in preparation for Holi season.

Greens

Spinach is loaded with folate, iron, and vitamins A and C, which is a great ingredient to add to your diet if you’re looking to keep your hair gorgeous even during the festival of colours.

For keeping your skin clear and glowing, broccoli can be a good source of vitamins, minerals, and carotenoids that will protect your skin from both the damage from harsh colours and from sunburn.

Nuts

Nuts are full of nutrients like vitamin E, B vitamins, zinc, and essential fatty acids, all of which keep your hair happy and amazing and are also linked to many other health benefits.

Walnuts are a good source of essential fats, zinc, vitamin E, selenium, and protein which your skin needs to stay healthy in the face of harsh Holi colours.

Seeds

Like nuts, seeds are rich in vitamin E and other nutrients that may promote hair health so you should definitely munch on some this Holi season!

Some seeds also contain important omega-3s, which have been linked to hair growth.

In addition to keeping your hair healthy, sunflower seeds in particular also double as an important antioxidant for the skin.

Bell peppers

Peppers are a rich source of vitamins A and C, two nutrients which help ensure your hair stays healthy and this can be your ultimate hack this Holi.

Bell peppers also contain plenty of beta carotene which, along with vitamin C, is an important antioxidant for your skin.

Vitamin C is also necessary to create collagen, the structural protein that keeps your skin strong.

If your major concern this Holi is sun damage, then tomatoes, a good source of vitamin C, can protect your skin from sunburn.

Green tea with its powerful antioxidants can also protect your skin against sun damage and reduce redness, as well as improve its hydration, thickness, and elasticity.

By following these simple tips, you'll be able to leave your anxiety about the after-Holi madness behind you and be able to focus on the fun, exciting part of Holi -- celebrating the festival with your loved ones!

So get going and adopt the yogic way to a safe and happy Holi!