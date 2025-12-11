Best Career Options After Class 12 Beyond Engg, Medicine

rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa mentors students and working professionals on how to pick a career that meets the evolving demands of the dynamic job market.

Class 12 can be a turning point in a student's career.

However, what if you do not want to take the traditional route of science and engineering and choose something that aligns with your interests?

rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa is the founder and CEO of Vee Technologies, a global IT services company; HireMee, a talent assessment and talent management start-up; and vice chairman of The Sona Group of education institutions.

He has been mentoring students and working professionals on how to pick a career that meets the evolving demands of the dynamic job market.

Ajay: My age is 28 and I'm a BSc graduate with a major in chemistry.

I passed out in 2020, and I'm currently running my own retail shop, which I started in 2024. However, it barely covers my living expenses.

Between 2020 and 2024, I worked in small, low-paying jobs in local shops.

I also tried multiple businesses, but they failed. Now, in 2025, I want to switch my career again and start from scratch.

I want to work in an industry that offers growth, work-life balance, and a good pay scale.

Can anyone guide me on where I can start my new career journey (through internships or any courses)? I am clueless right now.

Ajay, your five years of experience, including running your own retail business, would have taught you the ropes of managing a business of your own, and that is something to be proud of as your biggest asset.

Identify a niche product (at a price no one else offers) that your store can serve in your locality.

Also consider aligning with major online platforms like Amazon or Flipkart to help you market this product.

The opportunities to grow your business are immense. Pursue that with full enthusiasm.

Jayasankar: Please suggest a few good courses with job opportunities for further studies for a Class 12 student from science stream (pursuing Maths, physics, chemistry and biology) other than engineering and MBBS.

Jayashankar, I am glad you are looking at careers beyond engineering and medicine.

You have multiple streams to follow with maths and PCB (physics chemistry biology) where math gives you an added advantage.

You can pursue careers in banking, finance and insurance, education, armed forces, even scientific areas like agriculture, biotechnology, microbiology or even IT and software following an MCA.

Alternatively as a graduate with good grounding in maths you can pursue an MBA.

Whatever area you follow, as a post graduate in five years knowledge of using AI tools will be your most essential and biggest asset.

Anonymous: I have failed in every competitive exam that I appeared.

I am 29 and I don't have a permanent job yet.

Now I want to do a private job which will provide career growth.

Can I switch at this age with an 8-year career gap?

I would use this experience of appearing at these competitive exams to demonstrate your traits of convection, will power and tenacity -- all very powerful to help you in your career in the private sector.

To these traits add what else you think have been your strong points that these exams helped you gain. You can do it.

All you need is to not get disheartened. Look at yourself with pride and success will be yours.

