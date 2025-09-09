Navya Naveli, Armaan Malik Hang Out With Apple CEO

Navya Naveli Nanda and Armaan Malik marked 'Day 1 with @apple' as they met Tim Cook at Cupertino's Apple Park.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

Navya Naveli beams at Apple Park, sharing 'Day 1 with @apple' as she kicks off a memorable experience in Cupertino.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

The highlight moment -- Navya poses with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Singer Armaan Malik strikes a stylish pose under Apple Park's iconic rainbow arches.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Armaan Malik smiles with Tim Cook: his caption -- 'an evening well spent with @apple' -- sums up their camaraderie.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

A casual shot of Armaan walking past Apple Park's rainbow arches.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

The rainbow arches at Apple Park -- a vivid setting where Navya spent time with the iPhone maker's CEO.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

Guests stroll across Apple Park's lawns, the rainbow backdrop echoing Navya and Armaan's captions: 'Day 1 with @apple' and 'an evening well spent at @apple.'