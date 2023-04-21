News
Rediff.com  » Business » How Many Selfies, Tim Cook?

How Many Selfies, Tim Cook?

By REDIFF MONEY
April 21, 2023 12:12 IST
Two days after Apple opened its first India store at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, CEO Tim Cook did the honours at Apple Saket at the Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi.

Cook must have been startled at the rock star reception he received wherever he went -- at the Mumbai and Delhi stores or at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Thursday night which he visited briefly to take in the sounds and smells of an IPl game.

 

IMAGE: Like it happened in Mumbai, scores of visitors took selfies with Tim at Apple Saket. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Tim welcomes customers. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Gupshup with a customer. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tim interacts with a young Apple fan. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A customer waits for a picture with Tim. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tim at Apple Saket. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Tim waves to the crowd. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tim greets customers. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tim at the Apple Saket opening. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Customers and visitors queue at the Select City Walk mall, waiting for Apple Saket to open, here and below. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An AppleIndian has a hair cut in the shape of Apple's famous logo. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tim greeted at the inauguration. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: iPhones on display at Apple Saket. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Customers survey the offerings at Apple Saket. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: And at long last Apple has stores in the most exciting market in India. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF MONEY
 
