What to AVOID during Navratri

During the festive season, it is difficult to say no to the tempting sweets and savouries that are on offer.

However, this time of celebration is also when one must be most watchful about one's health.

It is crucial to strike the right balance between taste and health, especially for individuals with specific health conditions like diabetes or hypertension.

Here are some tips how individuals with these specific health conditions can adapt their diet and lifestyle to ensure a joyful and healthful Navratri celebration.

Tips To Take Care Of Your Diet

Make calorie conscious choices

Limit your intake of sweets to 100 kcal per serving.

Strategic snacking

Enjoy sweets or calorie-rich snacks in moderation, preferably between major meals, to manage calorie consumption effectively.

Adjust the subsequent meal's carb content to accommodate the calories consumed from snacks.

Mindful preparation

Choose home-cooked snacks prepared with minimal oil and sugar for sweetness, avoiding ghee, butter and saturated oils.

Diabetics should opt for mithai prepared with sugar substitutes.

Portion control for diabetics

Diabetic individuals should exercise portion control, monitor blood glucose levels frequently and adjust medication or insulin doses as needed under medical guidance.

Health-focused choices

Hypertensive individuals should avoid deep-fried and salty snacks.

Opt for low-sodium alternatives and keep regular track of blood pressure.

Tips to improve lifestyle

Physical activity is important

Prioritise at least 30 to 40 minutes of mixed physical activity, incorporating aerobics and strength training exercises, at least five times a week.

Effective exercise routine

Include aerobic activities like running, cycling or swimming to burn excess calories.

Integrate strength training with dumbbells or resistance bands to maintain muscle mass and enhance calorie burn.

Regular monitoring

Diabetics should closely monitor blood glucose levels, especially during festive occasions, and adjust their medication accordingly.

Hypertensive individuals should monitor blood pressure daily, particularly upon waking and before bedtime.

Timely meals

Avoid late-night or bedtime consumption of sweets or heavy snacks.

Plan meals strategically and adhere to a structured eating schedule.

Moderation is key

Enjoy the festivities in a controlled and mindful manner, making health-conscious choices.

Reminding You Once Again About The Dos and Don'ts

What you MUST DO during Navratri

Choose homemade snacks and mithai prepared with minimal oil and sugar, focusing on a healthier preparation.

Monitor blood glucose levels and blood pressure frequently, especially during the festive season, to maintain control.

Seek guidance from healthcare professionals for adjusting medications or insulin doses to align with your festive eating habits.

Integrate physical activity into your routine to balance calorie consumption and maintain overall well-being.

What to AVOID during Navratri

Resist the urge to overindulge in sweets and calorie-rich snacks. Portion control is crucial for managing health conditions.

Steer clear of snacks prepared in ghee, butter or saturated oils, especially if you have specific health concerns.

Avoid consuming sweets or snacks late at night or close to bedtime as this can disrupt your metabolic rhythm.

Minimise the consumption of salty snacks to keep blood pressure in check, especially if you have hypertension.

Don't skip your regular exercise routine; maintain a balanced mix of aerobic and strength training exercises for optimal health.

Dr Harshal Ekatpure is consultant endocrinologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.

