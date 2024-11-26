Love Is Important, Not Religion'

Send us pictures of your wedding at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My wedding).

Photographs: Kind courtesy Dheeraj Jaysheel Puthran

That's Dheeraj Jaysheel Puthran with his wife.

'We were married at Bandra court (the marriage registrar's office in north west Mumbai) in 2014,' he says. 'It was an intercaste marriage with all the risk factors acting as villains. We somehow managed to escape the circle of villains around us, built our own nest and prospered in our life.

'Our journey has lots and lots of moments which cannot be described or written in a short essay.

'Our marriage is built with a lot of trust, understanding and, of course, love for each other.

'I am feeling so happy to share my memories and let world know that Love has nothing to do with Religion.'

IMAGE: Nagraj and Mallika Acharya. Photographs: Kind courtesy Nagraj Acharya

That's Nagraj and Mallika Acharya, who live in the UAE, on their wedding day.

It was an arranged marriage; they wed in Udupi, Karnataka, in 2004.

They are now celebrating their 20th anniversary with their 17-year-old daughter Akshatha.

