Reader Invite: Send Us Your Wedding Pix

Do email us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My wedding). Do mention your NAME, WHERE YOU LIVE and THE YEAR IN WHICH YOU WED.

We will publish your memories right here on Rediff.com so that you can share those beautiful moments with the world.

Kindly note that this image has only been used for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abir Joy/Pexels

It's 'THE' day. The day of your wedding. The day when the world revolves around just the two of you.

You are surrounded by your loved ones who are just as happy as you are.

Ceremonies, feasts, happiness, a few tears. And tons and tons of photographs to help you remember your special day.

Now that the wedding season is here, it's the perfect time for you to share your favourite shaadi-wala photographs with us.

It could be one with just the two of you. Or one with your families. Or that absolutely mad picture where all your friends try to fit into one frame.

Along with the photograph/s, we'd love to know a bit more about your wedding -- how it took place and your favourite memories of the day.

Do email us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My wedding). Do mention your NAME, WHERE YOU LIVE and THE YEAR IN WHICH YOU WED.

We will publish your memories right here on Rediff.com so that you can share those beautiful moments with the world.