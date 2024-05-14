'My Mom Is My Guru'

Tell us about your mother. Please mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: My Mother) along with your name, the place where you live, your mother's name and picture and your message about your mom.

IMAGE: Puja Agarwalla with her mother, Sushila Tekriwal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Puja Agarwalla

Here are two sweet notes from Odisha's Puja Agarwalla and her son, Aayan.

First, let's hear from Puja about her mother, Sushila Tekriwal:

For me, my mom is everything. She is my teacher, my guru.

I can remember her struggle when we didn't have enough. Even then, she made sure we didn't realise the situation.

Mumma, just want to say that I love you till the end of the universe.

IMAGE: Aayan Agarwalla with his mother, Puja. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayan Agarwalla

And this is what Aayan has to say about his mom, Puja:

My mom is everything to me.

Since I opened my eyes, I can see only love and care in her eyes.

My mom is my inspiration, my strength, everything.

Love you, Mumma.

