'My Mom Is My Guru'

Here are two sweet notes from Odisha's Puja Agarwalla and her son, Aayan.
First, let's hear from Puja about her mother, Sushila Tekriwal:
For me, my mom is everything. She is my teacher, my guru.
I can remember her struggle when we didn't have enough. Even then, she made sure we didn't realise the situation.
Mumma, just want to say that I love you till the end of the universe.
And this is what Aayan has to say about his mom, Puja:
My mom is everything to me.
Since I opened my eyes, I can see only love and care in her eyes.
My mom is my inspiration, my strength, everything.
Love you, Mumma.
