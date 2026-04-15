'Do you really want to live with a man who has no respect for you or the marriage?' asks rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of the online dating web site Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

A man or woman may not admit to having an affair. But there will be signs.

Constant chatting even until late into the night.

A lack of intimacy.

No time for you.

How do you talk to your partner about this? How do you begin such an uncomfortable conversation?

According to rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of the online dating web site Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform, 'You don't deserve to be stuck in a marriage where your partner does not value you.'

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Anonymous: My husband is having an affair with his junior.

She is a divorcee and texts my husband every day late in the night. Then he steps out for a walk and comes home late by 2 am.

I am a homemaker and the mother of two sons.

There is no intimacy but he never demanded it either.

I quit my corporate job to take care of our sons and his family. And now this new development is making me angry.

I also found out through a common friend that they are intimate and there is gossip in the office that they plan to live together after our divorce.

How do I start this uncomfortable conversation with my husband?

I understand that it's an extraordinarily painful time for you.

After all the care, love and sacrifice, you definitely don't deserve this.

Let me ask you something: Do you really want to live with a man who has no respect for you or the marriage?

I understand that divorce is a really big decision, especially with children involved, but you don't deserve to be stuck in a marriage where your partner does not value you.

Please have a conversation with your husband and express how his actions have made you feel; he should understand that actions have consequences.

After that, it is entirely up to you whether you still want to stay in the marriage.

Please speak to close family members and seek their advice. You don't know how much their support can help in a situation like this.

Hope this helps.

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

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