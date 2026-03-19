'Wife and I Don't Have Sex. Daughter Sleeps With Us'

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of Quack Quack, an online dating web site, and Rebounce, a matrimony platform, advises a young couple about how to communicate their physical and emotional needs in a relationship.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Do you feel like you and your partner are feeling less intimate these days?

Why do men always have to initiate the conversation?

Is it wrong to expect your wife or partner to make the first move sometimes?

Does intimacy naturally decline after you have kids?

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of Quack Quack, an online dating web site, and Rebounce, a matrimony platform, explains what couples can't do to express their feelings and rebuild intimacy.

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE



Jayakiran: It has been five months since we last had sex.

My wife feels that I should be the one to initiate intimacy while she shows little to no interest or urge to have sex with me.

We don't have sex regularly -- maybe around 12 times a year.

Slowly, we are becoming like two individuals living together for the sake of our daughter.

She insists on having our 13-year-old daughter sleep with us. I don't mind but this is creating a barrier to intimacy.

I understand this is a tricky situation.

Something like this can take a toll on your relationship.

I suggest you open up to your partner and express how the lack of intimacy makes you feel.

Along with that, I also suggest taking a look at your marriage.

Understand if there's something bothering your partner. It could be a lack of emotional intimacy or effort from your end or perhaps your partner is just tired by the end of the day.

A clear and honest discussion can fix a lot of things.

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

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