Can a marriage last without sex?

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, recommends making a few simple changes to rebuild your marriage.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Can two people survive a marriage without being intimate for months?

After having children, most couples complain of a gradual lack of intimacy.

It could be due to physical exhaustion, hormonal changes or simply due to a lack of privacy.

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, recommends making a few simple changes to rebuild your marriage.

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

Anonymous: Can a marriage last without s*x?

My husband and I haven't been intimate since our second son was born.

It was a difficult pregnancy. I was 34 and was advised bed rest.

We were so busy managing two kids and finances that we had no time or desire for each other.

We shared one bedroom with the kids who are now grown up. Both are abroad; they rarely visit home.

Our lives have been dull since both children left home.

My husband goes out for a walk, watches TV, spends time on the phone, goes to the market etc... but there is nothing physical.

I am 53, he is 59, retired last year.

He mostly sleeps on the sofa, I sleep on the empty bed. Is this the end of our marriage?

NO, this is the beginning of the next phase of your lives minus the kids around you all the time.

Start making time for the marriage. Try with these small changes:

Spend time with one another, sharing responsibilities and doing a few things together.

Take mini vacations to get away from the daily mundane tasks.

Join a sport or activity class together.

Have long conversations on each other's likes and dislikes.

The basic idea is to rebuild the marriage BUT pretend that you are starting now, afresh!

With this outlook, there will be a lot of fresh thoughts without bringing up the past.

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

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