'We Wanted A Baby But I Found My Wife Was Cheating'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna counsels a young married man on how to deal with the dilemma of suspected infidelity and whether or not to go ahead with the decision to have a baby.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Having a baby is not always just an emotional choice.

It's a decision born out of the mutual trust, love and security between partners.

Imagine one partner is suspected of being unfaithful or emotionally unavailable.

Would it be fair to move forward with the decision of planning a baby?

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, recommends how to deal with emotional conflict and how to decide whether or not to plan a baby.

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

Anonymous: Hi Ma'am, I am 37, and my wife is 5 years younger than me.

We have been married for the last seven years. My wife has been talking to a male friend of hers whom I have not liked and I have also discussed it with her a couple of times.

Despite that, she used to say he is just a good friend and not to think too much. I used to believe her.

Recently, I found out after reading her WhatsApp messages that she has been cheating on me for a year.

She has also been in a physical relationship with him a couple of times.

We are in the middle of planning a baby through the IUI process, and all these things have come in front of me.

I have confronted her and told her that I have read all her messages and she is speechless. She knows she is at fault and is scared.

We have not been talking to each other since last night. Kindly advise what step I should take next. She is pleading with me not to stop the IUI procedure and wants to try for a baby.

I am completely shattered now and have no willingness to do anything.

I have always loved her. I still feel emotional for her and worry about what will happen to her life if I divorce her, especially when both families get involved.

Her family is very orthodox. They won't even accept her.

Many things are going on in my mind and it is hard to put everything into words. Kindly advise what your suggestion is in this scenario.

I am sure that you feel cheated and let down. This is not the time to pursue IUI.

First sort out the issues between the two of you.

With the added pressure of IUI, a marriage where trust is broken will just deteriorate.

So, first things first -- either work together to sort the marriage OR seek a professional to guide you on the same.

A baby that is conceived in love and harmony is what any parent will want.

So rebuilding that love must be the priority if, of course, you, as an affected party, want that.

Please reflect on this. Have an honest chat with your wife and see what direction you wish to take.

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

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