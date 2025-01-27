'My Daughter Doesn't Eat Veggies'

rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna tells you how to take care of your child's health.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy GA/Instagram

Is your child allergic to dust?

How can you protect your child from infections?

Is there a healthy way to manage tantrums due to restricted screen time?

How can you encourage your child to eat more vegetables and fruits?

rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with over 25 years of experience, offers expert advice on how you can ensure your child is healthy and happy.

You can post your children's health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE.





Anonymous: Hi Dr Deepa, my son is allergic to dust. We stay 100 metres away from the highway.

There is construction work in my area which is bringing a lot of dust.

My son wears a mask but he is constantly coughing and feeling sick.

What can I do to protect my son from dust allergies?

If he is wheezing or has rhinitis then those can be treated.

Prevention consists of the following measures

Avoid places where there is too much dust.





Use an air purifier at home.





Only wet mop floor and surfaces.





In severe cases, allergen immunotherapy can also be tried.





Anonymous: Hi, I'm genuinely worried about my 5-year-old son's growing attachment to screens.

What started as occasional cartoon time or a few educational videos on a tablet has now turned into a full-blown addiction.

Whether it's TV, a phone, or a tablet, he's glued to the screen, and the moment we try to take it away, he throws massive tantrums -- screaming, crying, and sometimes even refusing to eat or sleep until he gets it back.

Initially, it felt harmless.

We thought a little screen time would keep him engaged, especially during meals or long car rides, and honestly, it gave us some breathing room to get things done. But now, it feels like we've created a monster.

He's losing interest in toys, outdoor play, and even interacting with other kids.

When we suggest activities like drawing, reading, or puzzles, he dismisses them and demands the screen instead.

Doctor, how do we approach this problem without triggering endless meltdowns every time we limit his screen time?

It will be difficult but you have to be firm.

Tell him that he has a total time of one hour every day, to be divided as per his choice. But once the time is reached, take the screen or remote away.

Regardless of the tantrum, the rule should not change. It will take a week before he realises you are serious and won't back down.

Take him to a children's park or organise play time with a friend or a trip to the zoo on holidays.

Start reading a book with him.

Anonymous: Hello Doctor, my daughter Anaya, is 4 years old. She's super active and cheerful, but I've noticed that she's been a bit fussy with her eating.

She used to love fruits and veggies, but now it's a struggle to get her to eat anything that's not plain rice or biscuits.

I'm worried she's not getting the nutrients she needs for her growth.

Also, I've heard a lot of parents talk about giving kids multivitamins or supplements, but I'm unsure if that's really necessary or just a trend.

Can you help me understand if her eating habits are just a phase or if I should be concerned?

What can I do to make sure she's eating healthy without turning every meal into a battle? Thanks in advance.

Do not offer processed stuff, especially sweets or biscuits as a food substitute.

Be consistent with meal times and no snacks to be offered in between. This includes sweet drinks like juices too.

Junk food to be allowed only once a week or two weeks of she has been eating a balanced diet through the week. So no chocolates on a daily basis.

Once you do this, she will start getting hungry. Then, only give her a balanced diet even if she resists. It doesn't matter if she eats less than what you think should be eaten.

My 9-year-old daughter always has a stuffy nose, even though she is active and eats well.

Could her outdoor play in the evening be contributing to this, or is there another underlying cause?

What could be the potential reasons for her persistent stuffy nose?

Are there any safe medications or treatments that would help?

Should I encourage her to play indoors, or would wearing a mask when playing outdoors help?

It is most probably allergic rhinitis due to the weather and pollution.

Another cause could be enlarged adenoids.

You will need to get her checked by her paediatrician who may advise X-rays and blood tests.

She will most probably need steroid spray intra-nasally.

You can post your children's health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.