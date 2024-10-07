How Can I Keep My Child Safe From Stray Animals?

rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with over 25 years of experience, offers expert advice on how you can ensure your child is healthy and happy.

You can post your health-related questions to Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE.

Does your child enjoy playing outdoors?

Are you worried s/he will catch an infection?

Is s/he scared of pets or strays?

Has your daughter just got her first period?

What can you do to ensure your children grow up to be healthy and fit?

Anonymous: Is it okay to let children play in the dirt and mud?

I am slightly uncomfortable with the idea but my in-laws feel I am being overprotective.

I don't let my children play on the beach without gloves. I am just not comfortable but my kids love it somehow.

Is it healthy? How can I keep them safe outdoors?

Kids should be allowed to play in the sand, mud, etc.

You can see to it that they wash after play before they eat anything.

Hi, our three-year-old daughter adores pets.

We are parents to two cats and an adopted dog who is vaccinated. However, when we step out, we are always surrounded by street dogs and cats who are looking to be petted or fed.

Most of them are not vaccinated and some are pretty aggressive too.

How can I keep my daughter safe from strays when we are out?

Are there any vaccines to prevent kids from animal-related diseases, rabies etc?

Yes, you can get pre-exposure rabies prophylaxis vaccination.

Anonymous: My granddaughter aged 8 years is underweight, weighing abt 18 kg.

She is very active otherwise.

Can you suggest something to gain weight?

Ensure she has three proper meals

Increase protein-rich food items in her diet.

Cut out junk food, biscuits and sweets which reduce appetite.





Anonymous: Hello Dr, my daughter is 12 years old and she just got her first period five days ago.

She is 142 cm tall and I am extremely worried about her height. My wife and I are short.

I am 5 feet 5 inches and my wife is 5 feet 1. So we understand that she will be short; but can we expect her to grow to my wife's height?

Please advise if we can give her any medicines or nutritional products. Thank you.

Your daughter's final height depends on genetic and external factors like diet and activities.

Based on her growth velocity till now, her paediatrician will be able to give you an estimated height.

Once puberty sets in, the growth plates at the end of long bones start fusing so growth usually stops in two years.

Please ensure she has a balanced diet with good protein intake. She should follow an active lifestyle with at least one sport.

