When Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla dressed Cardi B

December 02, 2018 11:30 IST

The 'fierce and fabulous' Cardi B graced the cover of Entertainment Weekly in a creation by Indian designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Photograph: Courtesy Entertainment Weekly/Instagram

Looking fierce yet fabulous in a gorgeous dress by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, rapper, singer and songwriter Cardi B graced the cover of Entertainment Weekly.

Dripping in diamonds, the hip-hop singer who stars on one of the four covers of the mag, is dressed from head-to-toe in a sparkly outfit.

Covered in gold sequins and glittering crystals, the singer completed her look with a rhinestone-studded choker and pearl-drop earrings.

Touted as 'rap's beloved new superstar', Cardi's cover honours the entertainers of the year including Lady Gaga, female stars of Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians.

Unveiling the cover on Instagram to her 36 million fans, the singer wrote: 'Thank you so much @entertainmentweekly for the honour.'