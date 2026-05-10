HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » 'Who Needs Superman When I've Got You?'

'Who Needs Superman When I've Got You?'

By MABLE MUDHLIAR
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 13:08 IST

x

'Mumma, I want to tell you today that I love you dearly. When you are around, I can still be a child even though I have a child of my own,' Mable Mudhliar tells her mother Bellarmina Chettiar.

Bellarmina Chettiar, Mother's Day special

My mother Bellarmina Chettiar has been a lower kindergarten (LKG) teacher for the last 32 years. She is loved and respected by her students. Even students she taught 15-20 years ago remember their first teacher in school. Mumma, you have earned this love and respect.

As a mother, you have seen all shades of life. The dull days and the bright ones. You have faced it all. You have fought it all.

At times, you were alone. You did fear things but kept going just for me and my brother. Who needs Superman when I have got you as my superhero.

I'm amazed at how you don't know what to order in a restaurant but you always know how to handle situations and hardships in life.

You always find a way, despite your busy schedule, to check on me, my work, my well-being.

Just tell me one thing, Mumma, how on earth do you know I'm upset about certain things just by talking to me? You don't see my face nor do I share that I'm upset... how do you sense my feelings when you are miles away?

Truly, a mother's love knows no bounds.

Mable with her mother, Bellarmina

It's so funny at times to see how you start lecturing us even about smallest things but that shows how much you still love and care. It is because of your hard work that we have reached so far as a family.

It's so strange that we as kids don't say that we love our mothers. Mumma, I want to tell you today that I love you dearly. When you are around, I can still be a child even though I have a child of my own.

The comfort, the care, the love, the warmth in your hug, your simplicity… nothing in this world can replace these.

Thank you for bringing me to this world and loving me so unconditionally. I want to bring the world's happiness to you.

Happy Mother's Day, Mumma!

MABLE MUDHLIAR

RELATED STORIES

Must See: The INSPIRING Mother Of An Autistic Child
Must See: The INSPIRING Mother Of An Autistic Child
In Pix: A Day In The Life Of A Mother
In Pix: A Day In The Life Of A Mother
Mother's Day: 'I Gave My Class 10 Exam With My Son'
Mother's Day: 'I Gave My Class 10 Exam With My Son'
'My Mother Never Allowed Hardships To Define Her'
'My Mother Never Allowed Hardships To Define Her'
'If I Don't Work, How Will My Children Eat?'
'If I Don't Work, How Will My Children Eat?'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

This emotional gesture by PM left the crowd roaring at Bengal BJP swearing-in 3:22

This emotional gesture by PM left the crowd roaring at...

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills5:09

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai0:34

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO