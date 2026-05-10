'Who Needs Superman When I've Got You?'

'Mumma, I want to tell you today that I love you dearly. When you are around, I can still be a child even though I have a child of my own,' Mable Mudhliar tells her mother Bellarmina Chettiar.

My mother Bellarmina Chettiar has been a lower kindergarten (LKG) teacher for the last 32 years. She is loved and respected by her students. Even students she taught 15-20 years ago remember their first teacher in school. Mumma, you have earned this love and respect.

As a mother, you have seen all shades of life. The dull days and the bright ones. You have faced it all. You have fought it all.

At times, you were alone. You did fear things but kept going just for me and my brother. Who needs Superman when I have got you as my superhero.

I'm amazed at how you don't know what to order in a restaurant but you always know how to handle situations and hardships in life.

You always find a way, despite your busy schedule, to check on me, my work, my well-being.

Just tell me one thing, Mumma, how on earth do you know I'm upset about certain things just by talking to me? You don't see my face nor do I share that I'm upset... how do you sense my feelings when you are miles away?

Truly, a mother's love knows no bounds.

It's so funny at times to see how you start lecturing us even about smallest things but that shows how much you still love and care. It is because of your hard work that we have reached so far as a family.

It's so strange that we as kids don't say that we love our mothers. Mumma, I want to tell you today that I love you dearly. When you are around, I can still be a child even though I have a child of my own.

The comfort, the care, the love, the warmth in your hug, your simplicity… nothing in this world can replace these.

Thank you for bringing me to this world and loving me so unconditionally. I want to bring the world's happiness to you.

Happy Mother's Day, Mumma!