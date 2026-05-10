Shilpa Nadkarni: The INSPIRING Mother Of An Autistic Child

Shilpa Nadkarni's gently told truths, her strong hold on faith and the hard-earned life lessons that she shares... it will make you laud this strong, brave mother.

She is, you could say, just a mother.

But she is more, much more, than that.

When Shilpa Nadkarni learnt that her son Aryaman, who was a little over two years old then, was autistic, her world collapsed around her.

But she picked herself up and rewrote the future -- both for herself and her son.

In the process she did not build an armour around herself. She remained, like her son, sweet and humane.

When times are tough, she has only one wish: "Today should be a joyful day for my son."

It's a wish that has come true for both of them. Her 17-year-old son has gifted her an unforgettable reward -- 86 per cent in his Class 10 exams this year without taking any help, without using a writer.

IMAGE: Shilpa Nadkarni. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Autism is not a disease. It is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition affecting how autistic individuals perceive the world and interact with others.

Austistic children have to learn to make eye contact ("Aryaman had to be taught to make eye contact," says Shilpa).

They prefer routine to the extent that it might be misunderstood by others (Shilpa: "Aryaman was fascinated with shutting doors; the noise that it made...")

They have to learn the skill of social communication (Shilpa: "The give and take in play, for example, is not something that comes naturally to such children").

They have intense interests and sensory sensitivities (Shilpa: "For the longest time, Aryaman could only have milk and biscuits because the textures of the food in his mouth was a sensory overload he could not tolerate").

IMAGE: Aryaman and Shilpa Nadkarni visted the Rediff office a day after he scored 86 per cent in his class 10 board exam.

It is estimated that over 18 million people in India fall under the autism spectrum.

While some studies suggest that over 1 in 100 children are autistic, others say that number could be 1 in 68.

Boys are significantly more likely -- the ratio is about 3:1 -- to be diagnosed with autism than girls.

While signs of autism can appear in a child's life, it is often undiagnosed due to lack of awareness. This means that those numbers we actually talked about... they could be much higher.

Shilpa's journey, the journey of any mother of an autistic child, is not easy.

As her son nears adulthood, she hopes society will help them become productive members of the workforce. "Autistic children," she says, "have a lot of talent. And they make good employees because they are honest and follow what you say."

As you watch this podcast, you will see a mother's hopes and fears, her strength and resilience and, most importantly, her honesty.

Shilpa's gently told truths, her strong hold on faith and the hard-earned life lessons that she shares... it will make you laud this strong, brave mother.

Happy Mother's Day, Shilpa. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there.

Interview: Savera R Someshwar/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

Editing: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Saahil Acharekar/Rediff