Mother's Day: In Pix: A Day In The Life Of A Mother

When you are a mom, your days are busy, busy, busy. But Riddhi Vora takes out the time to share her 24 hours with Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and his camera.

After earning an MBA in finance and completing her degree in law, 33-year-old Riddhi Vora had every reason to be feel happy about her accomplishments.

Her proudest title, however, came, she says, not from a classroom or career milestone; it came with motherhood. "My life changed completely the moment I held my daughter and then again when Veyansh was born."

Riddhi is a work-from-home professional with True Blue Legals and mother to five-year-old Viyona and two-year-old Veyansh.

Her days are a constant balancing act of deadlines, her children's needs, client calls and personal responsibilities -- something that is shared by millions of working mothers every day.

We spent a day with Riddhi to capture the magic, and the madness, of a mother's life:

Photograph: Sahil Vora

Just before Riddhi's day begins, her husband Sahil Vora captures a cute, peaceful picture of his wife and son.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

After freshening up, Riddhi prepares Sahil's tiffin before he leaves for work.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

How can your day not get better when you see Viyona's bright smile?

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Riddhi's duties have just began as she feeds Viyona breakfast.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Everybody wants aamras, so does Veyansh... Riddhi tries to suggest otherwise.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Riddhi is on her way to drop Viyona for her swimming classes. While the little one is enjoying her summer vacations, she does miss going to school.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Riddhi gets to work while curious Veyansh tries to see what his mother is up to.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

It's playtime for Veyansh but, before that, a quick hair fix.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

While it's aamras time for Veyansh, Viyona is all set to eat one of the delicious cupcakes Riddhi had baked.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

How cute is this! Viyona shows us the greeting card she is giving her mom this Mother's Day.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

That's four generations in one frame (Riddhi's grandmother, 86-year-old Rewaben Lakhani; Riddhi's mother 60-year-old Daksha Abhani; Riddhi with her kids)!

Riddhi's mother Daksha has been her greatest strength. She taught her to stay humble and helpful and Riddhi wants to pass these values to her children.

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff