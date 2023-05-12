Mother's Day Recipe: Maharaj Bhawar Singh's Basundi

Treat your mom to Maharaj Bhanwar Singh's simple but lovely-tasting Basundi which uses only six ingredients.

If you rarely step into the kitchen but would like to make something special for mum, this recipe is perfect for you.

The trick is to keep reducing the milk to achieve the right consistency and voila, you have a fancy dessert for the weekend.

Basundi

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

2 l full-fat milk

½ cup sugar, add or reduce as per taste or use a sugar equivalent

½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

7-8 strands of kesar or saffron, soaked in 2 tbsp of warm milk

2 tbsp chopped pistachios

7-8 almonds, blanched, peeled and slivered

Fresh rose petals, for garnish

Method

Boil the milk in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat.

When it comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low and allow it to simmer for 12-15 minutes, stirring at intervals.

Keep stirring constantly.

Allow the milk to simmer till it has thickened and has reduced in quantity by half.

Add the cardamom powder.

Simmer for few minutes more and thentake off heat and allow it to cool.

Garnish with the chopped almonds, chopped pistachios, rose petals.

Maharaj Bhanwar Singh is the corporate chef at Khandani Rajdhani, a chain of restaurants serving Rajasthani and Gujarati thalis.