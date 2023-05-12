News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Mother's Day Recipe: Maharaj Bhawar Singh's Basundi

Mother's Day Recipe: Maharaj Bhawar Singh's Basundi

By Maharaj BHANWAR SINGH
May 12, 2023 13:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Treat your mom to Maharaj Bhanwar Singh's simple but lovely-tasting Basundi which uses only six ingredients.

If you rarely step into the kitchen but would like to make something special for mum, this recipe is perfect for you.

The trick is to keep reducing the milk to achieve the right consistency and voila, you have a fancy dessert for the weekend.

Basundi

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 2 l full-fat milk
  • ½ cup sugar, add or reduce as per taste or use a sugar equivalent
  • ½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • 7-8 strands of kesar or saffron, soaked in 2 tbsp of warm milk
  • 2 tbsp chopped pistachios
  • 7-8 almonds, blanched, peeled and slivered
  • Fresh rose petals, for garnish

Method

  • Boil the milk in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat.
    When it comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low and allow it to simmer for 12-15 minutes, stirring at intervals.
  • Add the sugar.
    Keep stirring constantly.
    Allow the milk to simmer till it has thickened and has reduced in quantity by half.
    Add the cardamom powder.
    Simmer for few minutes more and thentake off heat and allow it to cool.
    Garnish with the chopped almonds, chopped pistachios, rose petals.

 

Maharaj Bhanwar Singh is the corporate chef at Khandani Rajdhani, a chain of restaurants serving Rajasthani and Gujarati thalis.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Maharaj BHANWAR SINGH
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Gulkand Malpua
Recipe: Gulkand Malpua
Mango Paniyaram + Kesar-Pista Phirni
Mango Paniyaram + Kesar-Pista Phirni
Recipe: Chef Anahita's Gur Ki Roti
Recipe: Chef Anahita's Gur Ki Roti
Why Rana bowled the first over against Jaiswal
Why Rana bowled the first over against Jaiswal
Taarak Mehta Actor Accuses Producer Of Harassment
Taarak Mehta Actor Accuses Producer Of Harassment
Why Buttler was fined during KKR match
Why Buttler was fined during KKR match
Dahaad Review
Dahaad Review

More like this

Recipe: Spicy Paneer Kofta

Recipe: Spicy Paneer Kofta

Recipes: Milk Kheer, Til Barfi

Recipes: Milk Kheer, Til Barfi

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances