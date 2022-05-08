Mom&Me: 'Without her, we will be lost'

We'd asked you, dear readers, to tell us why your mother is special.

These are some interesting responses we received from you.

Trigun Chauhan from Aligarh shared a photograph with his mother Pallavi Chauhan.

He wrote: 'It's often said that life doesn't come with a manual; it comes with a mother. And I couldn't agree more.

'I am lucky to have spent a good chunk of my life with this lady.

'She's so simple and docile still firm in her approach towards life. She has always encouraged my sister and I to remain down to earth through her generous acts of kindness.

'I don't have many photos with her. This photograph (above) was taken at a function recently where she looked a diva.

'My mom is a true warrior and I'm grateful to be her child.'

Tahera Mahvash from Bengaluru explains how her mother Salma Zeeshan has inspired her to face adversities with a bold attitude.

I want to begin with this line for my Mumma:

'May every tear that has ever fallen from your tired eyes on my behalf become a river for you in paradise'

'My Mumma instills faith in myself that I have the highest of highest capabilities.

'She is a bold, free spirited woman who has the ability to do wonders, she is a SUPERWOMAN. Her near and dear ones wouldn't deny this fact.

'I can recall this one particular incident where she did went above and beyond to take care of our family.

'During the second wave of Covid, my Pappa tested positive. A few days later, my brother and I also tested positive.

'Since Pappa had a history of diabetes, endless calls were made to hospitals and doctors. No beds were available.

'Finally we managed to get a bed and Mumma single handedly managed to take care of Pappa in the hospital along with arranging food 3-4 times a day.

'My brother and I were at home because my 1st year MBBS internal examination was around the corner.

'Mumma lost four very close extended family members due to Covid. They were her pillars of strength. Unfortunately, my Pappa also breathed his last on May 3. 2021.

'Having gone through a whole lot of tragedies rolling down our lives, my Mumma inspires me to have resilience. She is my figure of authority for everything under the sun.'

Dr Nilima Dogra remembers her late mother late Reeta Datta:

Dr Dogra says: 'My mom, Reeta Datta, died in 1985 while my father was still in service.

'She was an elegant, spiritual lady, a poet and a philosopher at heart. She had strong willpower, a great positive mindset, unbounded love and empathy for all.

'She was deeply religious, but not ritualistic. I would often see her saying her day prayers at night after settling down her five children. Once I asked her,'Why do tears flow down your closed eyes when you pray?'

'She replied, 'You know when a mother is busy doing her chores and her teenager son calls, she continues her work telling him to wait. When the younger child calls her name, she still tells him to wait till she hurriedly tries to finish the work she's doing. But when she hears her little baby in the cradle cry out, she leaves everything and rushes to her.

'I am my God's little baby and He rushes to me when I cry out.'

'I do the same involuntarily. I am also my daughter's best friend.

'Her voice is now dim in my ears but her values and life lessons are forever fresh in my heart and mind.

'Miss you 'Ammi' as you taught us to call you. Rest in eternal peace in heaven.

'Happy Mother's Day!'

Jintee Sarma from Sydney misses her mom Tilottama Sarma (image above):

She says: 'For me, Maa is my everything. My Maa has given her world to me.

'She gave me life, her love, and her time. She gave up what she loved to make sure I always had someone at home to take care of me. She didn't expect anything in return.

'She is the anchor that holds our family together and protects us through the storms of life.

'Without her, we will be lost.

'I just want to thank her for being there and putting me in front of her, for supporting me and showing me the way.

'Staying so far away from home breaks my heart, but I feel some solace knowing that my brother is there with her.

'I wish I said it more often that I love her every day!'

Nalini Kudalkar remembers her late mother:

She says: 'A mother is always a mother; you will never get another.

'Photographs get destroyed, but the memories attached to it never get destroyed. It remains with you forever.

'I have seen many instances where children ill-treat their mothers, sometimes mothers ill-treat their children too. But I have always loved and respected my mother.

'Today when I have been thrown in the lurch by all others, it is her sweet memories that have kept me alive.

'Till the time she was alive, my mother was a bundle of joy and laughter.

'She was active, non-interfering but quiet, slightly quarrelsome, but justified in her nature.

'She was a good cook and very adept in household chores. When I cook I remember her.

'When she was alive I would make her laugh; her laughter would ease my tiredness. When I'd come back from office, I miss how she lovingly addressed me.

'I loved my mom till her last breath, but it was my time that snatched her from me at an early age.

'If she would have been alive today, things would have been so different.

'The current generation of children should be taught to love and respect their parents, and not leave them in the old age homes to be looked after.

'Do not ever forget that you are in this world because of your mother.'