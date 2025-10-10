rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a therapist and marriage counsellor, suggests how to ignore your in-laws' negative behaviour and focus on building a peaceful family life.

Anonymous: Hello ma'am, I am a 29 year old, married for just two years, with a one-year-old baby.

My husband's mother controls everything in the house and humiliates me daily.

My husband never supports me and always takes his mother's side.

I had a love marriage and now regret my decision.

Should I divorce with a small baby or adjust for a few more years?

My parents are asking me to come back home but I am confused about my baby's future.

I understand your situation.

Generally, these kinds of issues occur in every marriage but, in love marriages, they occur a little more because the family feels that they have not chosen you and they don't accept you easily.

I would suggest that you don't complain about your mother-in-law to your husband.

Don't talk about any family matters for some days.

Just talk about yourself and your baby and keep the conversation positive.

Things will take time but they will start changing.

Try to ignore the negative behaviour of your mother-in-law and focus on yourself and your baby.

You can try meditation as well. Things will soon change.

