HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » 'Don't Complain About Your Mother-in-Law To Your Husband'

'Don't Complain About Your Mother-in-Law To Your Husband'

By rediffGURU Dr UPNEET KAUR
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 10, 2025 09:54 IST

x

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a therapist and marriage counsellor, suggests how to ignore your in-laws' negative behaviour and focus on building a peaceful family life.

rediffgurus: mother-in-law humiliates me

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Are your in-laws getting under your skin?

Do you constantly feel annoyed and weighed down by the negativity?

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a therapist and marriage counsellor based in Amritsar, suggests how to ignore your in-laws' negative behaviour and focus on building a peaceful family life.

  • You can post your relationship and dating related questions to rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur HERE.

Anonymous: Hello ma'am, I am a 29 year old, married for just two years, with a one-year-old baby.
My husband's mother controls everything in the house and humiliates me daily.
My husband never supports me and always takes his mother's side.
I had a love marriage and now regret my decision.
Should I divorce with a small baby or adjust for a few more years?
My parents are asking me to come back home but I am confused about my baby's future.

I understand your situation.

Generally, these kinds of issues occur in every marriage but, in love marriages, they occur a little more because the family feels that they have not chosen you and they don't accept you easily.

I would suggest that you don't complain about your mother-in-law to your husband.

Don't talk about any family matters for some days.

Just talk about yourself and your baby and keep the conversation positive.

Things will take time but they will start changing.

Try to ignore the negative behaviour of your mother-in-law and focus on yourself and your baby.

You can try meditation as well. Things will soon change.

  • You can post your relationship and dating related questions to rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur HERE.

Please Note: The question and answer in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.

rediffGURU Dr UPNEET KAUR
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Our Marriage Is Dead. Should I Divorce?'
Our Marriage Is Dead. Should I Divorce?'
'GF Doesn't Want To Share Bedroom'
'GF Doesn't Want To Share Bedroom'
'My Wife Wants An 'Emotional' Divorce'
'My Wife Wants An 'Emotional' Divorce'
'Money Fights: I Like to Save, She Loves to Splurge'
'Money Fights: I Like to Save, She Loves to Splurge'
'Marriage Is Not A Prison'
'Marriage Is Not A Prison'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

webstory image 2

10 Kate Winslet Films On OTT

webstory image 3

10 Wonderful Mahendra Kapoor Songs

VIDEOS

Sonali Bendre shares how TPL helps discover talent from tier-2 and tier-3 cities ahead of auction0:39

Sonali Bendre shares how TPL helps discover talent from...

'Mujhe Mumbai aakar bahut khushi hui,' British PM Starmer speaks in Hindi0:41

'Mujhe Mumbai aakar bahut khushi hui,' British PM Starmer...

Epic Welcome! Rajnath receives stunning smoke ceremony in Australia9:21

Epic Welcome! Rajnath receives stunning smoke ceremony in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO