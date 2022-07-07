MF Guru: 'Want to invest Rs 20k in SIPs for 15 years'

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Gurram Anjaneyulu: I have following existing investments for my various future goals. Could you please help me? Should I continue with these funds or any suggestion to change/update with new funds? Note: All investments are doing through direct funds only.

Mirae Asset Tax Fund -- 5000

Parag Parikh Tax Fund -- 5000

Axis Growth Opportunities Fund -- 5000

Tata Digital India Fund -- 4000

Nippon Nifty Midcap150 Index Fund – 1000

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

Prasad: Thanks for your kind help for all who asks your suggestions. Sir, I'm 42 years, I'm new to investment world, i have no savings till now, I'm married. I'm into small business, i have a son 4 yrs old. Sir I need your help. i don't know any terms regarding sip stocks to speak. i would like to invest 20 k per month for 15 yrs for future needs and my retirement. kindly give me a plan so that i could save something for my family. Sir, i want 1.5 cr for 15 years, if you suggest me to increase my investment i can stretch. Kindly advise me sir. Thank you and GOD BLESS YOU SIR

Omkeshwar Singh: Dear Sir, an investment of Rs 25,000 per month is required to meet the goal in 15 years. However, with Rs 20,000 also a decent corpus of Rs 1.3 crs can be created.

The funds that you may consider are:

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund -- Growth

- Axis Esg Equity Fund Regular Growth

- Uti Flexi Cap Fund – growth

- Hdfc Index Fund -- Sensex Plan -- Growth

REDDIPRADAD NAGASARALA: I am 29yrs old and salaried person. I want to invest in Mutual Funds. Till now I have taken Life coverage and some guaranteed plans and paying since 2020 for 8yrs. Now I want to invest in mutual funds. Please suggest me the Mutual funds, where I want to invest for 15+ yrs.

Omkeshwar Singh: The funds that you may consider are:

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund -- Growth

- Axis Esg Equity Fund Regular Growth

- Uti Flexi Cap Fund – growth

- Hdfc Index Fund -- Sensex Plan -- Growth

Sumesh P N: Request you to examine my current portfolio and suggest any changes, if needed.

Fund names -- - Amount -- - SIPs

Quant Tax plan -- - 79,996 -- - 5000

Mirae Asset Tax saver fund -- - 64,998 -- - 5000

SBI Magnum medium duration fund -- - 34,998 -- - 5000

Parag Parikh flexi cap fund -- - 34,998 -- - 5000 (increasing by 5000 from May month onwards)

Axis Long term equity fund -- - 1,14,997 -- - 0

Invesco India Tax plan fund -- - 25,000 -- - 0

PGIM Global equity fund -- - 32,498 -- - 0

Tata India Tax savings fund -- - 10,000 -- - 0

Canara Robeco Bluechip equity -- - 10,000 -- - 0

IDFC GSF investment fund -- - 10,000 -- - 0

My risk appetite is on the higher side as of now (34 yrs of age), which is why equity % is more.

My present financial goals are down payment for a house 10yrs down the line, and retirement fund.

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

Ritu Ahuja: I have invested long term in the following mutual funds SIP mode:

1) Axis Opportunities Fund- regular growth = Rs 5000

2) Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund -- regular growth = Rs 2500

3) HDFC Dividend Yield equity fund- regular growth = 2500

4) Canara Robeco Emerging equities -- regular plan = Rs 2500

5) Axis Flexicap Fund- regular plan = Rs 2500

6) SBI Equity Hybrid Fund- regular plan = Rs 2500

7) SBI Large and Midcap Fund- regular plan = Rs 2500

8) Tata AIA Multicap Fund- regular fund

Please advise if can continue for 10+ yrs.

Omkeshwar Singh: Yes you can continue for long term, with period reviews

Amit Rana: I am 27 years. I have started my sip in 2017 in following schemes. Should I continue for these schemes or require any changes? I am long term investor.

1. Mirae Asset Bluechip fund -- 4500

2. L& T midcap Fund -- 1500

3. Nippon india small cap fund -- 1500

4. Kotak standard multicap fund -- 1500

5. Parag Parikh flexicap fund -- 1000

Omkeshwar Singh: No Change is required, please continue

Subhojit Roy: I am 30 years old and a salaried person. Started SIP from 2021. I want to invest for 10-15 years. I will be highly obliged if you suggest about the funds & if I need to add or omit any. Following are my current mutual fund investments:

1.Sbi Blue Chip Fund (G)- Rs 3000

2. Axis Blue Chip Fund (G)- Rs 3000

3. Axis Mid Cap Fund(G)-Rs 3000

4. Axis Small Cap Fund(G)- Rs 2000

5. Axis Nifty 50 Index Fund- Rs 3000

Omkeshwar Singh: You may continue, review after an year

Siddhartha Ranjan Deb: Please advise if,

1. I want to invest total 3 lacs at a time in 3 Mutual Funds for 8-10 years

2. What would be the best options if I want to invest in SIP/MF for 25K monthly for 8 years

Omkeshwar Singh: The funds that you may consider are:

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund -- Growth

- Axis Esg Equity Fund Regular Growth

- Uti Flexi Cap Fund – growth

- Hdfc Index Fund -- Sensex Plan -- Growth

RANJALKER ADITYA: I am a 22 year old software engineer. I have recently started investing through SIPs in MFs. The following are my investments:

1) Axis Blue chip fund Direct plan growth.-- 1000 rupees

2) Tata digital India Fund Direct growth.-- 1200 rupees

3) ICICI prudential technology Direct plan growth -- 1300 rupees

With an intention of long term investment(at least 10 years), I wish to invest in a few tax saving funds as well, can you please suggest a few tax saving MFs and also if there are any suggestions for other MF's that can be considered. I would be grateful if you could guide me with the same.

Omkeshwar Singh: The tax savings funds that you may consider are as under:

- Axis Long Term Equity Fund -- Growth

- Hdfc Tax Saver -- Growth Option

- Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund -- growth

Ananda Raghavendra: I am 41 years & I would like to invest in the following mutual funds for an investment horizon of 17 years -- Rs 30000 per month. My risk profile is moderate & would like to achieve a retirement goal of Rs 2.5 Crore. Please suggest, whether the above funds suffice my goal.

Axis Growth Opportunities 6,000

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund 3,000

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap/PGIM India Flexi Cap 9,000

UTI Index Fund 6,000

Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund 6,000

Omkeshwar Singh: The funds are good and the goal would be met!

If you want Mr Singh's advice on your mutual fund investments, please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line, 'Ask MF Guru', along with your name, and he will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

