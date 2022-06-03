'I want to sell my MFs to buy a home'

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Akhilesh Chavan: I am 70 years old. I have following funds:

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund Direct Dividend option

DSP Tax Fund Dividend Fund Direct

Axis Long term fund Dividend Direct

HDFC Tax fund Direct Dividend

Axis Growth Opportunities Fund Direct Dividend

Axis Blue Chip Fund Direct Dividend

These consist about 37 per cent of my portfolio while the rest are in FDs providing 7.5-8 per cent interest rate. I can invest about 25000-30000 per month to augment my income.

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue; the mix of funds and asset allocation is fine!

Ravindra Jain: I want to invest Rs 150000 in Tax Saving ELSS. Kindly advise me the best ELSS funds for investment. Kindly also advise whether to invest lump sum or otherwise make a sip.

Omkeshwar Singh: Stagger it in 10 to 12 months and the funds that may be considered are as under:

- Axis Long Term Equity Fund Regular Growth

- Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan-growth

Munish Singla: I am a beginner in MFs and have recently started to invest in MF by SIP mode of 5000 Rs. Please suggest the funds and breakup for the same. I am investing in below funds:

Axis blue chip - 2000

Icici prudential blue chip - 500

Mirae asset emerging bluechip - 1000

Parag Parikh flexi cap – 1500

Omkeshwar Singh: Nice choice of funds; please continue

Vipul Patil: Kindly give suggestions for the same. Kindly review my portfolio:

1) icici prudential value discovery fund:-2000

2) navi flexi cap fund direct growth:-2000

3) boi axa small cap fund direct growth:-2000

4) mirae asset emerging bluechip fund direct growth:-2000

5) Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Direct Growth:-2000

Omkeshwar Singh: Portfolio is fine; please continue

Chidambaram Anthiyur Munusamy: My age is 53 and I am having these MFs. Please advise shall I keep and advise good funds also.

1. SBI multicab fund- Regular plan- Growth - investment 20 lakh- lump sum

2. SBI balanced advantage fund - Regular plan- Grouth- investment 20 lakh- lump sum

3. SBI credit risk fund- Regular growth- Investment 7.5 lakh- lump sum

4. SBI consumption opportunities fund- Regular growth- investment 10 lakh-lump sum

5. SBI healthcare opportunities fund-Regular growth- investment 10 lakh- lump sum

Omkeshwar Singh: Investment in 3, 4, and 5 is very high risk and you also have concentrated portfolios / sectoral as well.

You may consider from these:

- Axis Esg Equity Fund - Growth

- Uti Flexi Cap Fund -growth

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

Raghu Prashanth Jothi: Currently I'm investing 20k per month in the following mutual funds. I'm looking to create corpus of 1cr in timeline of 15 years. Is my investment right or do I need to change my mutual funds? Please give your valuable suggestions. Thanks

SBI small cap fund direct growth- 5k/month

PGIM India Midcap opportunity fund direct growth - 5k/ month

Canara Robeco Bluechip fund direct growth - 5k/ month.

Nippon nifty 50 ETF - 5k/ month

Omkeshwar Singh: These funds are fine; please continue

Mahesh Yarlanki: From now after 3-4years, I am planning to buy a 2 wheeler which could cost nearly 2L. I can invest around 2-3k per month. Can you suggest some mutual funds I can invest in so that I can have my dream bike?

Omkeshwar Singh: You can look at below funds for capital appreciation in 4 years

- Axis Esg Equity Fund - Growth

- Uti Flexi Cap Fund -growth

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

Ankur Hazarika: I am a 46 years old male and have Rs. 1,20,000 spare with me every month and i am contemplating to start a SIP for a period of 3 years. My objectives are as below:



(i) Protect my capital investment

(ii) Gain a capital appreciation of at least 10 per cent at the end of 3 years



I would kindly request you Sir to suggest the below:



(a) list of mutual funds with whom i can start a SIP

(b) approximate allocation per month per fund



My risk appetite is moderate.



There is only me and my wife in my family; parents are not really dependent on me.



I have approximately 50000 existing EMI as on date.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider Rs. 40000 in each of these funds:

- Uti Short Term Income Fund-Growth

- Aditya Birla Sun Life Short Term Fund – Growth

- HDFC Short term fund – Growth

Anamika Pandey: I am a regular reader of your blog and like the same. I am a 39 year single working female and this is my third email to you. Please examine my portfolio and let me know if any changes have to be made so that I can generate maximum returns on my investments. Also plan to withdraw / use lump sum investments for home buying. Kindly advise.

SIPs I plan to continue for the long term.

My lump sum investments are as follows:

Sr. no. Date MF name Amount 1 20-11-2019 UTI Mastershare Unit Scheme-Regular Growth 200000 2 22-11-2019 UTI Liquid Cash Plan - Regular Plan - Growth 300000 09-11-2020 Withdraw UTI Liquid Cash Plan - Regular Plan - Growth 250000 3 11-11-2020 UTI Liquid Cash Plan - Regular Plan - Growth 200000 4 01-01-2020 Axis Retirement Savings Fund - Dynamic Plan , Regular growth 30000 5 01-01-2020 Axis Retirement Savings Fund - Aggressive Plan , Regular growth 40000 6 01-01-2020 Axis Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan , Regular growth 30000 7 23-07-2021 UTI Ultra Short Term Fund - Regular Growth Plan 40000 8 23-07-2021 UTI Flexi Cap Fund (Formerly known as UTI Equity Fund) - Regular Growth 30000 9 23-07-2021 UTI Mastershare Unit Scheme - Regular Growth Plan 30000 10 28-07-2021 UTI Ultra Short Term Fund - Regular Growth Plan 50000 11 04-08-2021 UTI Focused Equity Fund - Regular Growth Plan 30000 12 02-09-2021 UTI Liquid Cash Plan - Regular Plan - Growth 120000 13 01-10-2021 HDFC Developed World Indexes Fund of Fund 25000 14 01-10-2021 Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund - Growth - Regular Plan 25000 15 04-10-2021 SBI Focused Equity Fund (Regular growth ) 25000 16 04-10-2021 DSP Flexi Cap Fund 25000 17 01-11-2021 Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund - Growth - Regular Plan 25000 18 01-11-2021 ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund - Growth 25000 19 01-11-2021 HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth (Erstwhile HDFC Growth Opportunities Fund) 25000 20 01-11-2021 DSP Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth 25000 21 01-12-2021 HDFC Multi Cap Fund Regular Growth 20000 22 01-12-2021 Axis Multicap Fund Regular Growth 20000 23 3.01.2022 HDFC Multi Cap Fund Regular Growth(HMCRG) 50000

TOTAL MF 1140000

My SIP Portfolio is as below:

Sr. no. Start Date MF name Amount 1 22-11-2019 ULIP 3000 2 22-11-2019 UTI Mastershare / UTI 4000 3 22-11-2019 UTI Equity fund / UTI 4000 4 22-11-2019 UTI MNC Fund / UTI 5000 5 25-11-2019 Aditya Birla Sunlife Focus / HDF 3000 6 25-11-2019 Aditya Birla Sunlife India / HDF 3000 7 26-11-2019 Axis Bluechip / UTI 2000 8 26-11-2019 Axis Multicap Fund / UTI 2000 9 19-12-2019 HDFC Equity Fund 1000 10 20-12-2019 HDFC Top Fund 1000 11 13-01-2020 UTI Flexi Cap Fund(UTI Equity fund)Regular growth plan 2000 12 13-01-2020 UTI Value Opportunities Fund - Regular fund 2000 13 10-01-2020 ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund 1000 14 10-01-2020 ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund 1000 15 13-01-2020 ABSL India Gen Next Fund 1000 16 13-01-2020 ABSL Equity Fund 1000 Total 36000

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue with the SIPs and liquidate the liquid funds first. Then depending upon exit loads others can be liquidated.

Narayan V: I would need to redeem a few funds as I'm in need of money for now.

My monthly SIP of 25,000 are in these funds.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund - Growth-Regular

Axis Mid Cap Fund - Regular Growth

DSP Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

ICICI Prudential Technology Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

Kotak Flexicap Fund - Growth (Regular Plan)

L&T Midcap Fund - Growth

NIPPON INDIA SMALL CAP FUND - GROWTH PLAN

SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund Regular Growth

SUNDARAM LARGE AND MID CAP FUND

UTI Value Opportunities Fund

UTI Mid Cap Fund

UTI Flexi Cap Fund

UTI Dividend Yield Fund

UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund

Kindly let me know which Fund can be redeemed? Please let me know if more details are required.

Omkeshwar Singh: Depending upon the date of investment and applicable exit load, you may take the decision.

