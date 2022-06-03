'I want to sell my MFs to buy a home'

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:
Akhilesh Chavan: I am 70 years old. I have following funds:
- HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund Direct Dividend option
- DSP Tax Fund Dividend Fund Direct
- Axis Long term fund Dividend Direct
- HDFC Tax fund Direct Dividend
- Axis Growth Opportunities Fund Direct Dividend
- Axis Blue Chip Fund Direct Dividend
These consist about 37 per cent of my portfolio while the rest are in FDs providing 7.5-8 per cent interest rate. I can invest about 25000-30000 per month to augment my income.
Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue; the mix of funds and asset allocation is fine!
Ravindra Jain: I want to invest Rs 150000 in Tax Saving ELSS. Kindly advise me the best ELSS funds for investment. Kindly also advise whether to invest lump sum or otherwise make a sip.
Omkeshwar Singh: Stagger it in 10 to 12 months and the funds that may be considered are as under:
- Axis Long Term Equity Fund Regular Growth
- Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan-growth
Munish Singla: I am a beginner in MFs and have recently started to invest in MF by SIP mode of 5000 Rs. Please suggest the funds and breakup for the same. I am investing in below funds:
- Axis blue chip - 2000
- Icici prudential blue chip - 500
- Mirae asset emerging bluechip - 1000
- Parag Parikh flexi cap – 1500
Omkeshwar Singh: Nice choice of funds; please continue
Vipul Patil: Kindly give suggestions for the same. Kindly review my portfolio:
1) icici prudential value discovery fund:-2000
2) navi flexi cap fund direct growth:-2000
3) boi axa small cap fund direct growth:-2000
4) mirae asset emerging bluechip fund direct growth:-2000
5) Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Direct Growth:-2000
Omkeshwar Singh: Portfolio is fine; please continue
Chidambaram Anthiyur Munusamy: My age is 53 and I am having these MFs. Please advise shall I keep and advise good funds also.
1. SBI multicab fund- Regular plan- Growth - investment 20 lakh- lump sum
2. SBI balanced advantage fund - Regular plan- Grouth- investment 20 lakh- lump sum
3. SBI credit risk fund- Regular growth- Investment 7.5 lakh- lump sum
4. SBI consumption opportunities fund- Regular growth- investment 10 lakh-lump sum
5. SBI healthcare opportunities fund-Regular growth- investment 10 lakh- lump sum
Omkeshwar Singh: Investment in 3, 4, and 5 is very high risk and you also have concentrated portfolios / sectoral as well.
You may consider from these:
- Axis Esg Equity Fund - Growth
- Uti Flexi Cap Fund -growth
- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth
- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth
Raghu Prashanth Jothi: Currently I'm investing 20k per month in the following mutual funds. I'm looking to create corpus of 1cr in timeline of 15 years. Is my investment right or do I need to change my mutual funds? Please give your valuable suggestions. Thanks
SBI small cap fund direct growth- 5k/month
PGIM India Midcap opportunity fund direct growth - 5k/ month
Canara Robeco Bluechip fund direct growth - 5k/ month.
Nippon nifty 50 ETF - 5k/ month
Omkeshwar Singh: These funds are fine; please continue
Mahesh Yarlanki: From now after 3-4years, I am planning to buy a 2 wheeler which could cost nearly 2L. I can invest around 2-3k per month. Can you suggest some mutual funds I can invest in so that I can have my dream bike?
Omkeshwar Singh: You can look at below funds for capital appreciation in 4 years
- Axis Esg Equity Fund - Growth
- Uti Flexi Cap Fund -growth
- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth
- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth
Ankur Hazarika: I am a 46 years old male and have Rs. 1,20,000 spare with me every month and i am contemplating to start a SIP for a period of 3 years. My objectives are as below:
(i) Protect my capital investment
(ii) Gain a capital appreciation of at least 10 per cent at the end of 3 years
I would kindly request you Sir to suggest the below:
(a) list of mutual funds with whom i can start a SIP
(b) approximate allocation per month per fund
My risk appetite is moderate.
There is only me and my wife in my family; parents are not really dependent on me.
I have approximately 50000 existing EMI as on date.
Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider Rs. 40000 in each of these funds:
- Uti Short Term Income Fund-Growth
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Short Term Fund – Growth
- HDFC Short term fund – Growth
Anamika Pandey: I am a regular reader of your blog and like the same. I am a 39 year single working female and this is my third email to you. Please examine my portfolio and let me know if any changes have to be made so that I can generate maximum returns on my investments. Also plan to withdraw / use lump sum investments for home buying. Kindly advise.
SIPs I plan to continue for the long term.
My lump sum investments are as follows:
My SIP Portfolio is as below:
Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue with the SIPs and liquidate the liquid funds first. Then depending upon exit loads others can be liquidated.
Narayan V: I would need to redeem a few funds as I'm in need of money for now.
My monthly SIP of 25,000 are in these funds.
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund - Growth-Regular
- Axis Mid Cap Fund - Regular Growth
- DSP Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth
- HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan - Growth
- HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan - Growth
- ICICI Prudential Technology Fund - Direct Plan - Growth
- Kotak Flexicap Fund - Growth (Regular Plan)
- L&T Midcap Fund - Growth
- NIPPON INDIA SMALL CAP FUND - GROWTH PLAN
- SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund Regular Growth
- SUNDARAM LARGE AND MID CAP FUND
- UTI Value Opportunities Fund
- UTI Mid Cap Fund
- UTI Flexi Cap Fund
- UTI Dividend Yield Fund
- UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
Kindly let me know which Fund can be redeemed? Please let me know if more details are required.
Omkeshwar Singh: Depending upon the date of investment and applicable exit load, you may take the decision.
