MF GURU: 'Invest VRS money in MFs?'

Omkeshwar Singh, Head, Rank MF (external link), a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Arindam Mandal: I am 44 years old, having income of 8.5 L. per annum and having House loan (18yrs) EMI of 44 K.

What will be my investment goals for coming 16 years as below my priority? How much I need to redeem per month to get below financial support time to time.

1. Child (1) education (6yrs age)

2. Corpus fund to get rid of house loan

3. Retirement policy

4. Any life insurance

Please advise on MFs and some best possible way on financial freedom. I can work after my retirement age also.

Omkeshwar Singh: The home loan component is pretty high i.e. 62 % of the annual salary. Kindly share the disposable Income post household expenses.

The priority has to be as under:

Life Insurance – Term Plan

Medical / Health Insurance – Floater plan for the family and the dependents

Once the disposable income is known we could plan goal based i.e. for Retirement, Children Education and Loan repayment.

Atul Sharma: Please review my MF portfolio below & share your suggestions on making changes. Goal is to get a corpus after 10 years for Child education.

SIP:

Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund Direct-Growth - (SIP 2000)

Edelweiss Mid Cap Direct Plan-Growth - (SIP 2000)

Axis Bluechip Fund Direct Plan-Growth - (SIP 500)

Lump sum:



Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund Direct - Growth - (One time 5000)

Omkeshwar Singh: Both modes SIP and Lumpsum are in good schemes

Vaishakh P V: Hi, I'm currently 29 single and investing 24k into monthly SIPs of these funds with plans to step up SIP of 10% every month. I plan to work till my late 50s and continue my SIP as long as possible. This money will be for future expenses of any types during my life. All of these are direct growth plans.

I'm ready to take more risks. Are these funds good enough?

SBI Focused Equity 4k

ABSL Digital Fund 4k

Kotak small cap 4k

Parag Parikh flexi 4k

Axis Bluechip 2k

Axis Midcap 2k

Quant mid cap 2k

Canara Robeco bluechip 2k

Omkeshwar Singh: These are good enough funds

S Fernandez: I have taken VRS & would like to invest the money received in MF so that I get a fixed amount per month & some for pure growth until I get a new job. If you could plz suggest any other way too? My husband too is retiring this year. Feeling very insecure.

Omkeshwar Singh: No need to feel insecure ma’am, we will plan in such a way that you will get monthly income as well as growth in the portfolio.

Divide the corpus into 4 equal parts:

2 Hybrid funds from balanced advantage category

1 Corporate Bond Fund

1 Banking and PSU Fund

SWP will be used to withdraw the money for monthly expenses

Rahul Singh: I'm 35 years old. I'm planning to retire by the age of 45-48 as I'm into software development industry.

I want to invest a lump sum amount approx 50 Lakh for the long term (12-15 years) now. Could you possibly provide your best investment advise?

Omkeshwar Singh: Equity oriented mutual funds can be looked upon for creating corpus for early retirement.

Or, if you want to suggest to me to invest in MFs then please advise with the name of funds and allocation. Thank you very much!

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider below funds:

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

UTI MNC Fund - Growth Plan

HDFC Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

Anurag Singh: I am 28 years old investing in the funds mentioned below from 2018.I want to gain a corpus of 2 cr at 40.Please suggest if i need to change anything?

1. Aditya birla sunlife tax relief 96 (G) - 1000 (2018)

2. Axis long term equity fund growth - 1000 (2018)

3. Kotak flexicap fund (G) - 1000 (2018)

4. Tata digital India fund (G) - 5000 (2021)

5. Kotak flexicap fund (G) -500 (2018)

6. DSP mid cap - direct fund (G) -1000 (2018)

7. ICICI Prudential long term equity - 500(2018)

8. Icici Prudential equity &debt - 500(2018)

9. Nippon large cap - 3000(2018)

10. Nippon small cap - 1000 (2021)

11. Uti flexi cap - 1000(2018)

Omkeshwar Singh: In 16 years the corpus that will get created will be Rs. 1 crs in 16 years.

Eswara Prasad: I am currently 23 years old and looking to create a corpus for my New home in next 10 years (50 Lakh), retirement and other small financial goals (10Lakh). I can invest 15000 as of now and with a step up of 10% every year. Which are the funds I need to invest in?

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider below funds:

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

UTI MNC Fund - Growth Plan

HDFC Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

Anshul Bansal: I'm 38 years old male and doing following SIPs.

Please advise for any changes in Fund/ increase in SIP amount for creating a corpus of 5 crores by 55 years age. I'm aware I'm not contributing enough as of today, so need your advice on this.

UTI Value Opportunity Fund Direct Growth - Rs 2000

UTI Transport and Logistics Fund Direct Growth - Rs 2000

Axis Bluechip Fund Direct Growth - Rs 2000

Mirage Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund Direct Growth - Rs 2000

Omkeshwar Singh: Rs 60,000 monthly investment can get you to achieve the goal.

Above funds are fine, however sectoral exposure should be avoided to the extent possible.

Anup Kumar: I am a 34 years old aggressive investor. I am currently investing Rs 60,400 per month in the mutual fund schemes mentioned below for close to 2 years now. Kindly let me know if I can continue this portfolio for long term investing (10-20 years). My long term goals are buying a house in a non-metro city and retirement.

I also have EPF and NPS investment which would get me min. 2.5cr by the age of 60. However, I would like to be financially independent by age 50.

Thematic-Pharma -- Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund -- 8000

Others - Fund of Funds -- Edelweiss Greater China Equity Offshore Fund - Direct Plan -- 4000

Large Cap -- Axis Bluechip Fund -- 10,000

Mid Cap -- Axis Midcap Fund – 10,000

Focussed -- SBI Focused Equity Fund – 10,400

Small cap -- Axis small cap -- 8000

Index -- UTI Nifty Momentum30 – 10000

Omkeshwar Singh: Rs 60,500 monthly investment can create a corpus of Rs. 4.25 crs in 16 years.

The funds are decent, please continue.

