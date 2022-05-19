11 Tips To Protect Hair From Sun Damage

Consider wearing your hair shorter in the summer to allow for more ventilation, suggests Sareena Acharya, hair expert at Enrich Salon.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

One of the most frequently asked questions, especially during the summer, is how to manage one's hair.

The heat and humidity in summer causes hair to frizz and dry, further damaging the hair cuticles (the outer layer of the hair follicle).

As a result, hair becomes static, brittle, and unmanageable.

In summer months due to excessive sweating during the summer, the scalp becomes sticky, further complicating hair care.

Here are a few tips to help you manage your hair during summer and avoid dry, frizzy hair.

1. Wash your hair at least twice a week

Washing your hair twice a week will make it more manageable and less greasy.

However you must avoid over-washing your hair.

Too much washing can also cause the scalp to feel tight and dry, while your strands may get frizzy.

2. Avoid scrubbing the ends

While washing, avoid scrubbing the ends of your hair where oil from your scalp cannot reach. Scrubbing or ironing can cause the strands to lose their natural sheen and moisture.

3. Opt for a gentle shampoo

For regular wash, always use a gentle shampoo followed by conditioner.

4. Invest in leave-in-conditioners

Leave-in conditioners are not only necessary in the cold winter months, but they are essential in summer.

Even brief exposure to the sun can damage hair strands and cause them to frizz.

5. Protect your hair from direct exposure to sun

If you intend to let your hair down on a bright sunny day, use hair conditioners with sunscreen protection or invest in a serum after a hair wash to reduce the effects of sun damage.

It is advisable to tie your hair to make it appear less greasy as a result of sweat.

Keeping it tied or braided also prevents the hair from becoming rough and unmanaged as a result of the heat.

6. Go short

Longer or thicker mass of hair can trap heat and make it hotter.

Consider wearing your hair shorter in the summer to allow for more ventilation.

Summer is the ideal time to wear a trendy shorter length that allows the breeze to reach your scalp and keep you cool.

7. Add peppermint oil

When washing your hair, combine two to three drops of peppermint oil with the shampoo to add a minty tingle that will also leave your scalp feeling refreshed and cool.

8. Use a dry shampoo for bad hair days

If you don't have time to wash your hair, use a dry shampoo to get a good hair day.

This not only gives the hair a fresher look, but also serves as an excellent substitute for a proper head wash without the use of actual shampoo and water.

9. Stay hydrated

If you follow all of these steps but are still unable to protect your hair from the sun, the simple answer is that you are not adequately hydrating yourself.

Drinking water, other fluids, or fruits with higher water content will benefit your mane greatly, keeping you cool and your hair healthy and well hydrated.

10. Eat your greens

What you put in your body will reflect in the quality of your hair in any season.

So eat your greens and nutritious meals without squinting your nose.

Drink at least eight glasses of water while also maintaining a well-balanced diet.

11. Invest in scalp care

A variety of services are available to rejuvenate, calm, and balance the scalp.

Check with a hair expert or dermatologist before opting for any scalp treatment including scrubbing or conditioning to improve and strengthen your hair.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.