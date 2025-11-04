HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Meet The Sexiest Man Alive

Listen to Article
November 04, 2025 17:02 IST

Jonathan Bailey

Photographs: Kind courtesy Jonathan Bailey/Instagram

Jonathan Bailey, the star of Bridgerton and Wicked, has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2025.

The selection of the title, which celebrates its 40th anniversary, was unveiled on November 3 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jonathan Bailey

Bailey played Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings, on the Netflix Regency-era romance drama, Bridgerton.

'It's an honour of a lifetime and I want to say, Jimmy, thank you so much for turning it down so I could be here,' Bailey joked on the show.

Fallon unveiled Bailey's two covers featuring him on a beach and the other of him shirtless and holding a dog.

Jonathan Bailey

In an interview with People magazine when Bailey was asked about his reaction to the Sexiest Man Alive crown, the 37-year-old said that he is flattered.

'It's a huge honour. Obviously, I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd. It's been a secret so I'm quite excited for some friends and family to find out,' the British actor said, laughing.

The actor also added that he is sure his friends would be angry he kept this hidden from them.

'I think a lot of my friends will. They'll be furious that I haven't told them. And then they'll just squeal with delight. They've seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they've witnessed. They know the secrets,' he said.

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey as Dr Henry Loomis in Jurassic World: Rebirth.

The actor is also known for playing Prince Fiyero in Wicked and Dr Henry Loomis in Jurassic World: Rebirth. He will next be seen in Wicked: For Good which releases in theatres on November 21.

People's Sexiest Man Alive feature has been an annual staple for the publication since 1985, with the first-ever honoree being Mel Gibson.

Last year's winner was John Krasinski while other recipients have included stars such as George Clooney, Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B Jordan and John Legend.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
