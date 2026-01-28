'MCA Graduates Have 71% Employability'

rediffGURU Nayagam PP, founder of EduJob360, explains how to pick the right careers and skill yourself to stay relevant in the dynamic job market.

Choosing a good career can be a life-altering decision.

With artificial intelligence and machine learning dominating the future of work, it is natural for parents, students and working professionals to feel anxious about picking the right course and career.

Is an MCA degree still relevant for a successful career in IT?

If your GATE score is low, can you still get admission into a good MTech college?

rediffGURU Nayagam PP is a certified career counsellor and the founder of EduJob360.

He has over 10 years of experience in tutoring and mentoring students from classes 8 to 12, helping them choose the right stream, course and college/university.

He also counsels students on how to prepare for entrance exams and guides aspiring and experienced professionals on how to write a resume, how to prepare for job interviews and how to negotiate their salary when joining a new job.

Dev: I am 25 years old and completed my MCA in 2024.

I currently have no experience in IT but I want to start a career in the IT field.

However, because of the current layoffs, I'm afraid the same situation could happen to me.

I'm also worried that AI might overtake the web development field, which adds to my confusion.

I don't know what to do.

Should I pursue a career in IT, change my career path or start learning AI (artificial intelligence), machine learning or cloud technologies?

Please guide me on what I should do to build a stable career with good earning potential, so I can provide a good life for myself and my family.

Dev, about your fear vs reality -- India's IT sector demand reached 1.8 million roles in 2025 (16 per cent growth).

MCA graduates show 71 per cent employability so your qualification is valued.

Web development isn't disappearing; it's transforming.

AI automates routine coding while developers become AI managers, solving complex problems.

This will require you to develop AI literacy alongside coding skills.

You should pursue IT immediately, but strategically specialise in emerging technologies (AI/ML, cloud engineering, DevOps).

Entry-level AI/ML roles command Rs 6 to 8 LPA, rising to Rs 20 to 50 LPA for specialists; traditional web development starts at Rs 4 to 6 LPA with slower progression.

India's AI market projects 39 per cent job growth with 30 to 35 per cent salary premiums for generative AI and MLOps specialists.

Here's what you can do:

1. Apply aggressively to IT companies offering AI/ML or cloud projects -- largest hiring surge.

2. During the first role (12 to 18 months), simultaneously earn foundational AI certifications (AWS, GCP, TensorFlow) costing between Rs 30,000 and 50,000.

3. Transition to an emerging tech role leveraging combined MCA + AI credentials within 24 months. This pathway eliminates your vulnerability to AI disruption while capturing Rs 15 to 25 LPA earning potential within three to five years.

Your family's security depends on your specialisation trajectory, not on the fear of IT industry.

Nikhil: Sir I am in class 11, but I wasted the entire term due to health issues.

I covered approximately 60 per cent of class 11 topics but I want to repeat class 11 for better preparation. Is that possible?

Nikhil, yes, you can repeat class 11 on medical grounds.

The CBSE permits re-admission if you face health issues.

You may secure a medical certificate from a government hospital, obtain a transfer certificate and apply to the same/different school citing medical grounds.

Repeating a class only demonstrates your commitment.

Most colleges usually prioritise class 12 marks and entrance exams.

What you can do is complete 100 per cent of the class 11 curriculum and also strengthen your weak areas.

It is better to prepare well now than rush underprepared into class 12.

Arnab: Sir if GATE score is very low and BTech CSE with AI and ML avg CGPA is 7.9, is it preferable to pursue MTech in the same branch in tier II/III IITs/NITs or go for good private institutes like the IIIT Hyderabad, IIIT Bangalore for MTech?

Arnab, based on the latest GATE cutoff trends, if your GATE score falls below 500, pursuing MTech in tier II/III IITs or top NITs offers better admission prospects than aiming for IIIT Hyderabad or IIIT Bangalore.

The IIIT Bangalore's MTech CSE program admitted students up to GATE scores of 570 in 2024, 480 in 2023, and 583 in 2022, while IIIT Hyderabad demands significantly higher scores, typically exceeding 650 for CSE admissions.

Tier 2 IITs such as IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Ropar and IIT Gandhinagar, along with premier NITs such as NIT Trichy, NIT Surathkal, and NIT Warangal, accept GATE scores in the 400-600 range for MTech CSE and AI/ML specialisations, making them more accessible to candidates with lower GATE scores.

Your 7.9 CGPA meets the minimum eligibility criteria across these institutions, though it may not provide a competitive edge.

The CCMT (centralised counselling for MTech and MArch) counselling process for NITs and some IITs offers multiple rounds, increasing admission chances even with modest scores. Private institutes like IIIT Bangalore provide excellent industry exposure and placements but maintain strict GATE score cutoffs, whereas Tier II IITs offer stronger research opportunities, government institute benefits and broader alumni networks.

For GATE scores between 400-500, prioritise NITs like NIT Calicut, NIT Kurukshetra, or NIT Silchar, which have closing ranks around 400-500 for CSE/AI/ML branches. If your score exceeds 550, consider IIIT Bangalore as a viable option, but IIIT Hyderabad remains unlikely without scores above 650.

The practical choice depends on your career goals.

For immediate industry placement, IIIT Bangalore's strong corporate connections are valuable, but for research, PhD prospects or government jobs, Tier II IITs/NITs provide superior long-term benefits and institutional prestige.

Given the 'very low' GATE score constraint, focusing on Tier II/III IITs and NITs through CCMT counselling maximises admission probability while ensuring quality education and placement opportunities.

