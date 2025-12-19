Will VIT's BTech Help Me Study Masters In US?

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar, founder of Zanwar Classes, counsels students how to pick a course that can help them advance in their career.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vellore Institute of Technology

Anonymous: Please advise which is the better choice for BTech in biotechnology -- Vellore Institute of Technology or SRM?

My aim is to pursue a master's degree in the USA.

Both options are good.

You could prefer VIT if your goal is a master's in the USA, because of its stronger academics, research opportunities and global reputation.

However, it's highly recommended to visit the VIT campus in person to learn more details.

Utpal: I have an RT (Repeat in Theory) in chemistry in 2024.

After that I gave an improvement exam one time and I couldn't clear it.

I have not filled any form to solve it, I want to solve it now.

I have no idea how to clear it.

Do I have to appear for my board exam again or only clear RT?

If you haven't cleared RT (Repeat in Theory) in chemistry through the improvement or supplementary exam, you must retake the chemistry board exam (usually as a private candidate, according to board rules) to clear the RT.

It cannot be cleared without taking the exam again.

However, it is strongly advised to contact the school or college administrative office for the latest updates on RT rules.

Anonymous: Sir, I gave my Class 12 boards in 2025.

I scored slightly less than 60 per cent in math, chemistry was above 70 per cent and I am satisfied with my physics score.

In 2026, I will appear for improvement in maths (mandatory) and chemistry (optional for slightly higher marks).

After these improvements, if my overall PCM aggregate reaches 75 per cent and math individually meets 60 per cent, will I be eligible for BITSAT 2026?

Yes. If, after improving your PCM (physics, chemistry, mathematics) aggregate to 75 per cent with at least 60 per cent in math individually, you become eligible for BITSAT 2026 (subject to the same-year improvement rule).

However, considering your performance in the board examinations, it's advisable to keep other options open besides BIT-SAT.

The exam is tough and very few students manage to crack it. Appearing for it is no harm but relying only on it could be harmful for future planning.

It is better to focus more on your state-level engineering entrance exam which also opens the door to many prestigious institutions.

