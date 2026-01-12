What's The Future Of AI, Programming?

Programming + AI along with strong fundamentals of computer science is one of the safest and most powerful careers for the next 20 years, says rediffGURU Mayank Chandel.

Should you study computer science or machine learning?

Is artificial intelligence better than data science?

After Class 12, students today are flooded with choices.

While each one sounds promising, how does one make an informed decision that aligns with your interests, abilities and long term goals?

rediffGURU Mayank Chandel, founder of CareerStreets, has been coaching and training students for various exams like the IIT-Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG (NEET-UG), Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), Chartered Accountant (CA) and (Company Secretary) CS.

Besides coaching students for entrance exams, he also guides Class 10 and 12 students about career options in engineering, medicine and the vocational sciences.

Here, he helps parents and aspirants pick some of the top courses and careers.

Vaikasi: I took PCB (physics chemistry biology) in Class 12 along with artificial intelligence.

How can I take computer science in BTech?

You can take BTech in computer science even after PCB + artificial intelligence but the route is slightly different because mathematics is compulsory for regular BTech computer science in most colleges.

You may complete mathematics through the National Institute of Open Schooling or CBSE as a private candidate but this will not be accepted at the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs).

These institutes require mathematics as a compulsory subject in regular Class 12.

You can also appear for Class 12 from another board, if required.

Ram: My son is in Class 11 studying computer science.

He is interested in programming.

What is the future of programming and AI?

Programming + AI along with strong fundamentals of computer science is one of the safest and most powerful careers for the next 20 years.

Anonymous: Hello sir. By mistake I wrote my permanent address in both permanent as well as present address.

Even though my Class 12 marksheet is from my present state, will it be considered as a discrepancy?

Will there be any issue regarding my home state?

Hi. There won't be issue for home state.

In IIT-JEE, the state from which you passed Class 12 is treated as your home state.

