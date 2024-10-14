News
Masaba Gupta's Beautiful Baby Girl

Masaba Gupta's Beautiful Baby Girl

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
Last updated on: October 14, 2024 13:45 IST
Neena Gupta can't get enough of her lovely granddaughter.

Neena Gupta with her granddaughter

IMAGE: 'Meri beti ki beti - Rab rakha', Neena Gupta captions this picture.Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

Interestingly, Neena's next film, 1000 Babies, releases on Disney Hotstar on October 18.

Neena's daughter, fashion designer, actor and sometimes model Masaba Gupta, and actor Satyadeep Misra had a baby girl on October 11.

Masaba and Satya announced the arrival with a joint Instagram post on October 12.

Masaba Gupta's daughter

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

It offered a glimpse of their daughter's tiny feet.

 

Masaba Gupta's daughter

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

The post also included a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop with their announcement written on it.

It read, 'Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep.'

Their friends, colleagues and fans immediately congratulated the couple.

Dia Mirza wrote, 'Welcome to our world baby girl'.

Bipasha Basu commented, 'Yayyyy Congratulations'.

Sonam Kapoor dropped a comment, which read, 'I'm so excited and happy'.

Shilpa Shetty posted, 'Congratulations my darling'.

In August the mommy-to-be had a fun-filled baby shower.

In April, Masaba took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans and followers.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

‘In other news,' she posted, 'two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad', she wrote, adding a couple of images.

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by mother Neena Gupta, father Vivian Richards and step-father Vivek Mehra.

IMAGE: Meet the family. 'Beti, naya beta, bete ki ma, bete ki behen, beti ka pita, main aur mera pati,' says Neena.
From left to right: Satyadeep's mom Nalini Misra Tyabji and sister Chinmaya Misra, Satyajit, Masaba, Viv Richards, Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta

Masaba too shared the picture and captioned it, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus."

Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on Season 2 of the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which is based on Masaba's personal and professional life.

Awaiting Viv's message for his granddaughter.

Source: ANI
