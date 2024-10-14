Masaba Gupta's Beautiful Baby Girl

Neena Gupta can't get enough of her lovely granddaughter.
Interestingly, Neena's next film, 1000 Babies, releases on Disney Hotstar on October 18.
Neena's daughter, fashion designer, actor and sometimes model Masaba Gupta, and actor Satyadeep Misra had a baby girl on October 11.
Masaba and Satya announced the arrival with a joint Instagram post on October 12.
It offered a glimpse of their daughter's tiny feet.
The post also included a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop with their announcement written on it.
It read, 'Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep.'
Their friends, colleagues and fans immediately congratulated the couple.
Dia Mirza wrote, 'Welcome to our world baby girl'.
Bipasha Basu commented, 'Yayyyy Congratulations'.
Sonam Kapoor dropped a comment, which read, 'I'm so excited and happy'.
Shilpa Shetty posted, 'Congratulations my darling'.
In August the mommy-to-be had a fun-filled baby shower.
In April, Masaba took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans and followers.
‘In other news,' she posted, 'two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad', she wrote, adding a couple of images.
Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by mother Neena Gupta, father Vivian Richards and step-father Vivek Mehra.
Masaba too shared the picture and captioned it, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus."
Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on Season 2 of the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which is based on Masaba's personal and professional life.
Awaiting Viv's message for his granddaughter.