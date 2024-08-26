Pix: Masaba Gupta's Fun-Filled Baby Shower

Gold and yellow balloons bumped gently against a biscuit themed ceiling.

The guests -- mostly dressed in cream, coffee and shades of brown -- were also in sync with the celebration’s theme, ‘Biscuit and Cookies’.

It was Masaba Gupta’s baby shower, hosted by her closest friends, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, and everyone was out to have fun.

IMAGE: The besties share a group hug.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonam and Masaba can’t hold back their laughter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam’s beautifully crocheted blouse deserves pride of place in any woman’s wardrobe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: ‘When you’re with the loveliest in the world,’ Soni Razdan captions this picture ‘there is just no filter needed. Wishing the fabulous parents-to-be @masabagupta and @instasattu a super joy ride into parenthood.’

Dad-to-be Satyadeep Misha hops into the pic while glam grandma-to-be Neena Gupta places a protective hand on her daughter's shoulder.

Missing from the picture is Shaheen Bhatt, who was there as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

IMAGE: Also joining the celebration was the gorgeous Samiksha Pednekar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samiksha Pednekar/Instagram

Masaba and Satyadeep, who met on the sets of the former’s Netflix series, Masaba Masaba, tied the knot in January 2023.