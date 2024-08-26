News
Pix: Masaba Gupta's Fun-Filled Baby Shower

Pix: Masaba Gupta's Fun-Filled Baby Shower

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
August 26, 2024 13:10 IST
Gold and yellow balloons bumped gently against a biscuit themed ceiling.

The guests -- mostly dressed in cream, coffee and shades of brown -- were also in sync with the celebration’s theme, ‘Biscuit and Cookies’.

It was Masaba Gupta’s baby shower, hosted by her closest friends, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, and everyone was out to have fun.

Masaba's baby shower

IMAGE: The besties share a group hug.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Masaba's baby shower

IMAGE: Sonam and Masaba can’t hold back their laughter.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

 

Masaba's baby shower

IMAGE: Sonam’s beautifully crocheted blouse deserves pride of place in any woman’s wardrobe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

 

Masaba's baby shower

IMAGE: ‘When you’re with the loveliest in the world,’ Soni Razdan captions this picture ‘there is just no filter needed. Wishing the fabulous parents-to-be @masabagupta and @instasattu a super joy ride into parenthood.’
Dad-to-be Satyadeep Misha hops into the pic while glam grandma-to-be Neena Gupta places a protective hand on her daughter's shoulder.
Missing from the picture is Shaheen Bhatt, who was there as well.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

 

Masaba's baby shower

IMAGE: Also joining the celebration was the gorgeous Samiksha Pednekar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samiksha Pednekar/Instagram

Masaba and Satyadeep, who met on the sets of the former’s Netflix series, Masaba Masaba, tied the knot in January 2023.

Masaba's baby shower

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
'Women don't want to be superior'

'Women don't want to be superior'

'Fashion always will be my first love'

'Fashion always will be my first love'

