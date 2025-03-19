Manish Malhotra's Difficult Michael Jackson Challenge

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI
March 19, 2025 17:21 IST

The designer recalls how he made a sherwani for Michael Jackson in ‘one day without measurements’.

Manish Malhotra with Michael Jackson

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra with Michael Jackson. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Designer Manish Malhotra walked down memory lane, reminiscing about the time he dressed music icon Michael Jackson in a modern sherwani for an awards show back in 1998.

In an Instagram post, Malhotra shared an old video of Jackson from the Bollywood Awards ceremony in New York where the American singer wore a sherwani that was created within a day without measurements.

The designer said he was asked by the award organisers to create an ensemble for Jackson, popular for songs such as Thriller, Beat It, Smooth Criminal and Billie Jean.

Writing on Insta, he recalled, ‘Throwback: It was an honour and so exciting to be dressing the fabulous Michael Jackson at the Bollywood Awards that was held in 1998 at Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, New York…

‘When I got a message from Kamal Dhandona and the late S P Hinduja, the sponsors of the show, to dress Michael Jackson, I was thrilled. I wanted to blend global infusion into the traditional sherwani cut so worked on a shorter sherwani with trousers and a shawl/stole in textured handloom with woven silk and brocade borders and all of it made in one day and without measurements.’

In the short video posted by the designer, Jackson is seen thanking the designer for his ‘wonderful costume’. 

In January, Malhotra made his debut at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: SRS
