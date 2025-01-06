HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Manish Malhotra Debuts At The Golden Globes

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read
January 06, 2025 15:46 IST

He may be 58 years old but that’s does not stop celebrity fashion Designer Manish Malhotra from exploring new horizons.

Soon after the sun rose in India on January 6, he marked his latest debut as he posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. It was the first time he was attending the prestigious show.

Manish Malhotra

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra's unforgettable Golden Globe moment. Photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

The awards, which saw Emilia Perez, The Brutalist, Shogun, Hacks and Baby Reindeer emerge as big winners, were held on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Malhotra, who was dressed in a monochrome suit designed by his label, shared a series of pictures from the event on his Instagram page. 

‘My first time @goldenglobes and what an incredible night,’ wrote the impressed designer.

Payal Kapadia

IMAGE: Payal Kapadia at the 82nd Golden Globes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia, who was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Director Motion Picture category for her acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light but lost out to Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), opted for a black silk jumpsuit by Designer Payal Khandwala.

Kapadia's film was also nominated for the best motion picture, non-English language. All We Imagine... was bested by France's Emilia Perez in the category.

More from Manish

Manish Malhotra

 

Manish Malhotra

 

Manish Malhotra

 

Manish Malhotra

 

Manish Malhotra

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
