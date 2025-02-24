Photograph: ANI Photo

Tamannaah Bhatia took the dip in the Sangam at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Saturday.

Her parents Rajni and Santosh Bhatia accompanied her.

IMAGE: Tamannaah with her parents Rajni and Santosh Bhatia. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I got a once-in-a-lifetime chance," Tamannaah told ANI.

"I see so many people here. I feel we all want to be happy and free from our sufferings. I felt everyone is here to say something, don't let it go kind of thing. So I felt so good to do this with everyone. It is also the devotion and faith of people that we are able to do such a big thing."

On the day of the actress's visit to Maha Kumbh Mela, the makers of her upcoming film, Odela 2, released its teaser. Tamannaah plays a sadhvi in the movie.

It is directed by Ashok Teja and is a sequel to Sampath Nandi's 2022 film, Odela Railway Station.

Watch Tamannaah at the Maha Kumbh Mela

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre also visited Prayagraj with husband Goldie Behl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

They were accompanied by Goldie's mother Madhu Behl and sister Shraddha Behl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tinaa Dattaa/Instagram

Tinaa Dattaa takes a dip in the Sangam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tinaa Dattaa/Instagram

Offering prayers, she writes, 'The most serene moment was when we reached the Sangam... The atmosphere was phenomenal.. swimming in a sea of devotion, brings such joy , happiness , peace and gratitude... Away from the ghats, the holy waters almost invite devotees into their cleansing embrace.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tinaa Dattaa/Instagram

She adds, 'If you ignore the noise, literally and figuratively, it leaves you with an inimitable sense of calm... Carried back some gangajal and some mitti and that sense of peace in my heart.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

'How incredible it has been to be in Prayagraj, take the holy dip and experience a city so mystical,' writes Manasi Parekh.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com