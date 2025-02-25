HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » 'The Dip Was Phenomenal But...'

'The Dip Was Phenomenal But...'

By PRAMOD PRASAD
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2025 10:44 IST

x

Pramod Prasad wishes some things could have been different.

Pramod Prasad at the Maha Kumbh

Photographs: Kind courtesy Pramod Prasad

I am an e-learning professional and I live in Dhanbad.

The plan to visit the Maha Kumbh was always in our mind; we were just looking for the right time.

My initial plan was to go around February 8-9. After seeing the chaotic traffic, we decided to wait for some time. But when we heard from others that they managed to reach Prayagraj despite the jams, we decided to start from Dhanbad on a Friday evening.

For quite some time, we faced normal traffic, making us think that the news about the jams were a social media hoax.

Looking at how we were moving with a long convoy, I felt many other people had come to a similar decision.

Pramod Prasad at the Maha Kumbh

That was before the traffic conditions changed. The initial jam was shorter but we were soon in the midst of a three-hour long jam in Bihar. Before long, we were spending more time sitting in traffic than moving.

The reasons for the jams were unknown and there were hardly any authorities to help us.

When we finally entered Prayagraj, we faced another massive jam so we kept our car in a private parking enclosure and took bikes to reach as close as we could to the ghats.

After that, we walked for about five to seven kilometres before reaching our designated ghat.

Pramod Prasad at the Maha Kumbh

The Kumbh area is extremely clean, well-lit and beautifully decorated. The ghats were not overcrowded and the police were there to guide everyone. The areas for the holy dip were extremely safe and there were proper arrangements for changing and washing.

The dip was a phenomenal experience; it relieved us of all our stress and the tiredness resulting from our travel.

The environment at the Maha Kumbh was exceptional and moving around in the area was really an enriching experience.

By the time we reached Prayagraj on February 15, the akharas had left and, while it appeared that the vibrant atmosphere was approaching a beautiful conclusion, this had no effect on the overall enthusiasm.

As we returned to our vehicle, we were mentally ready for another long traffic jam-filled journey before we reached home.

Both times, it took us 24 hours to cover a distance of 550 kilometres.

Ideally, when such events are organised and people from all over the country are invited, we need to back it with strong infrastructure.

A country with roads under construction, slow toll booths and unavailable officials is not fully ready for such events.

The huge rush on the roads is leading to fatal accidents.

We have already seen how the railway system has totally crumbled under the pressure.

The flight rates have also gone beyond imagination.

One needs to look at beyond quantity and focus on the quality of the experience the next time we organise such events. When we invite people to come and participate, the people who come need the support of a robust infrastructure, a broad road network, a foolproof railway system and controlled airfares.

Did you visit the Maha Kumbh Mela?

Share your unforgettable experience with us.

Tell us about the most memorable moments of your journey: The spiritual experience, the sights, the sounds, the encounters with fellow pilgrims from all walks of life and the food.

Don't forget to include your photos and videos.

Please do mention your NAME and WHERE YOU ARE FROM. Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECT: Maha Kumbh)

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
PRAMOD PRASAD
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Holy Dip Left Us Praying For Many More Such Moments'
'Holy Dip Left Us Praying For Many More Such Moments'
'Maha Kumbh Will Stay With Me Forever'
'Maha Kumbh Will Stay With Me Forever'
Raghu And Smitha's Maha Kumbh Adventure
Raghu And Smitha's Maha Kumbh Adventure
Katrina, Akshay At Maha Kumbh
Katrina, Akshay At Maha Kumbh
WATCH: Tamannaah At The Maha Kumbh Mela
WATCH: Tamannaah At The Maha Kumbh Mela

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Top Countries To Study Medicine

webstory image 2

8 Simple But Important Ways To Keep Your Kitchen Clean

webstory image 3

India's Masala Omelette In Top World Egg Rankings

VIDEOS

Watch: PM beats traditional drum at 'Jhumoir Binandini' event in Assam1:22

Watch: PM beats traditional drum at 'Jhumoir Binandini'...

Katrina Kaif performs aarti, enjoys bhajan at Maha Kumbh2:18

Katrina Kaif performs aarti, enjoys bhajan at Maha Kumbh

Construction of NH 144A in full swing in Rajouri1:20

Construction of NH 144A in full swing in Rajouri

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD