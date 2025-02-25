'The Dip Was Phenomenal But...'

Pramod Prasad wishes some things could have been different.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Pramod Prasad

I am an e-learning professional and I live in Dhanbad.

The plan to visit the Maha Kumbh was always in our mind; we were just looking for the right time.

My initial plan was to go around February 8-9. After seeing the chaotic traffic, we decided to wait for some time. But when we heard from others that they managed to reach Prayagraj despite the jams, we decided to start from Dhanbad on a Friday evening.

For quite some time, we faced normal traffic, making us think that the news about the jams were a social media hoax.

Looking at how we were moving with a long convoy, I felt many other people had come to a similar decision.

That was before the traffic conditions changed. The initial jam was shorter but we were soon in the midst of a three-hour long jam in Bihar. Before long, we were spending more time sitting in traffic than moving.

The reasons for the jams were unknown and there were hardly any authorities to help us.

When we finally entered Prayagraj, we faced another massive jam so we kept our car in a private parking enclosure and took bikes to reach as close as we could to the ghats.

After that, we walked for about five to seven kilometres before reaching our designated ghat.

The Kumbh area is extremely clean, well-lit and beautifully decorated. The ghats were not overcrowded and the police were there to guide everyone. The areas for the holy dip were extremely safe and there were proper arrangements for changing and washing.

The dip was a phenomenal experience; it relieved us of all our stress and the tiredness resulting from our travel.

The environment at the Maha Kumbh was exceptional and moving around in the area was really an enriching experience.

By the time we reached Prayagraj on February 15, the akharas had left and, while it appeared that the vibrant atmosphere was approaching a beautiful conclusion, this had no effect on the overall enthusiasm.

As we returned to our vehicle, we were mentally ready for another long traffic jam-filled journey before we reached home.

Both times, it took us 24 hours to cover a distance of 550 kilometres.

Ideally, when such events are organised and people from all over the country are invited, we need to back it with strong infrastructure.

A country with roads under construction, slow toll booths and unavailable officials is not fully ready for such events.

The huge rush on the roads is leading to fatal accidents.

We have already seen how the railway system has totally crumbled under the pressure.

The flight rates have also gone beyond imagination.

One needs to look at beyond quantity and focus on the quality of the experience the next time we organise such events. When we invite people to come and participate, the people who come need the support of a robust infrastructure, a broad road network, a foolproof railway system and controlled airfares.

