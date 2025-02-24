HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Katrina, Akshay At Maha Kumbh

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 24, 2025 19:13 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parmarth Niketan/Instagram

With husband Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava doing so well at the box office, Katrina Kaif seems to be just as grateful as she heads to the Maha Kumbh Mela with mother-in-law Veena Kaushal.

The duo sought Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati's blessings at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parmarth Niketan/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal had visited the Maha Kumbh Mela ahead of Chhaava's release.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

'All roads lead to the Maha Kumbh सत्यम शिवम् सुंदरम्,' says Preity Zinta/

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Akshay Kumar took part in the revered ritual as well.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

'"I thank CM Yogiji for making such good arrangements here... The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed," Akshay tells ANI.

 

"I still remember when the Kumbh took place in 2019, people used to bring their own gathri (bundle of belongings)... but now many influential personalities like Ambani, Adani and famous actors are coming. This shows how good the arrangements are," Akshay adds.

Watch Akshay Kumar at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is nearing its conclusion. The last major bath will take place on February 26, which coincides with Mahashivratri.

