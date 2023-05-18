News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » LOL! Alia's Epic Reply To The Trolls

LOL! Alia's Epic Reply To The Trolls

By REDIFF STYLE
May 18, 2023 18:02 IST
Alia Bhatt's visit to Seoul for Gucci's new Cruise 2024 collection and the young-vs-old, twin-beauties shots of her and the ancient Gyeongbokgung palace has got high-strung social media in a lather.

Comments are flowing like a flood.

Quite a few trolled the movie star for her 'bad' or 'jyada' makeup and the school-girl hairstyle.

Many more wondered why she was carrying an empty Gucci transparent handbag.

There's an old proverb that says the dogs may bark, but the karwaan or caravan moves on and the modern-day equivalent of those noisy dogs are the yapping trolls on the Internet.

Alia knows that. Hence the sassy star put all doubts to rest with a laconic, 'Yes, the bag is empty' and nothing more, as she posted a fresh set of pics from the fashion do.

That's sure to set off a new tidal wave of fan remarks, probably asking how could the bag having nothing in it and why didn't it have a pic of Raha or Ranbir or Neetu or a baby manual or classier makeup or mints or paan masala or a toothbrush or doesn't she need money in her purse blah blah blah.

IMAGE: Empty vessels make the most noise, goes the phrase. In this case an empty purse raised the all the awaaz.
Let the fans bako, Mama Soni Razdan felt her beti looked 'smashing' in her unique dress with more holes than a piece of asli Rajasthani ghevar.
Notice how the heels echo the same punched-hole chorus.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: With a snap of fingers, she broke into the most gorgeous smile.
Felt like Gyeongbokgung palace was beaming in unison behind and Korea's Joseon kings would have liked their comely Indian visitor had she come 700 years earlier.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri with the lady of the moment.
The Italian biz executive is credited with making some major changes to the Gucci offering, according to Vogue UK, by introducing 'geek chic props' and a cross-gendered collection and responsibly showing fur the door.
Photograph: Justin Shin/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Way too much collective global charisma for one dinky bench -- Gucci ambassadors Blake Lee, Dakota Johnson, Marco Bizzarri, IU and Alia watch the show from the front row. Beautiful People.
Photograph: Justin Shin/Getty Images

REDIFF STYLE
