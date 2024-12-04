Laxmi's Tomato Saar: Mangalorean Comfort Food

Tomato Saar isn't just a dish; it's a loving feeling or bhavna. For Mangaloreans, it's the ultimate comfort food.

It's so potent that it can even convert a staunch North Indian dal-rice lover into a Tomato Saar aficionado. I married into a Mangalorean family and I've relied on this dish during my pregnancies, craving its tangy goodness when nothing else appealed. For three long months, Tomato Saar and rice were my sustenance.

I'm sharing my Chikamma's recipe. This simple yet flavourful dish is a breeze to prepare, requiring minimal ingredients and minimal effort.

Tomato Saar

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

4 ripe tomatoes

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tbsp oil

2-3 green chillies, slit

Few curry leaves

1 tsp rasam powder

Lime-sized ball tamarind

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Water

Chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro, for garnish

Method

Boil or steam the tomatoes until soft.

Once cool, puree.

Heat the oil in a saucepan or a kadhai over medium heat.

Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter.

Add cumin seeds, green chillies, and the curry leaves.

Sauté for a few seconds.

Add the rasam powder and sauté for 30 seconds.

Pour in the tomato puree, add tamarind and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add turmeric powder and the salt.

Pour in water, adjusting the quantity to your desired consistency.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Garnish with chopped coriander.

Serve hot with steamed rice or enjoy it on its own.

Laxmi's Note: For a spicier saar, add more green chillies.



Adjust the water quantity to achieve your desired consistency.

For a richer flavour, temper with a few dried red chillies along with the mustard seeds.

The beauty of Tomato Saar lies in its versatility. It can be enjoyed with steamed rice and fish. Or, it can be savoured on its own, a tangy soup.