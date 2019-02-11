BEST OF THE WEEK: From Trump to Dinosaurs

February 11, 2019 08:33 IST

A moment at a piano on the front lines in Ukraine, United States President Trump’s State of the Union address and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking charge.

This is the best of the week gone by.

United States President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington. Photograph: Doug Mills/Pool/Reuters

A replica of the skeleton of a newly identified dinosaur Bajadasaurus pronuspinax is seen in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, US. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Performers wear pig masks as they take part in a Lunar New Year night parade in Hong Kong, China. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

The Titan Missile, shown from above during a tour of the 103-foot Titan II Intercontinental Ballistic Missile site which was decommissioned in 1982, at the Titan Missile Museum in Sahuarita, Arizona, US. Photograph: Nicole Neri/Reuters

Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces play the piano in a destroyed house near their position on the front line in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. Photograph: Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters

Winter outdoor sports enthusiast Olesya Ushakova throws hot water into subzero air as she participates in the "Dubak Challenge", a social media trend translating to an intense cold challenge that is recently popular in Russia, during sunset outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

An Ivanka Trump look-alike model vacuums bread crumbs thrown by visitors as part of an art installation titled 'Ivanka Vacuuming' at the Flashpoint Gallery in Washington, DC. The art installation, by conceptual artist Jennifer Rubell, runs through February 17. Photograph: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area following heavy snowfall, in Shimla. Photograph: PTI Photo