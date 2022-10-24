'You'll see me wearing jackets along with my lehengas'

IMAGE: Warina's style funda is clear: 'Be bold. Go for maximalism.' Photographs: Kind courtesy Warina Hussain/Instagram

One look at Warina Hussain's Instagram profile and you just can't stop scrolling down.

The Afghan born model-turned-actor who made her Bollywood debut with Loveyatri has a stunning sense of style, a ready wit and a charming smile.

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap recently caught up with the young star to know more about her fashion and beauty secrets.

How do you take care of your skin?

(Laughs) I follow a normal routine for my skin.

I don't go to bed wearing makeup. I cleanse well to remove it and apply a good toner and moisturiser. BUT if you really want to glow, the secret is to stay positive!

What's your style mantra for the festive season?

I prefer and Indo-Western combination to style myself up, so you will see me wearing jackets along with my lehengas.

Be bold. Go for maximalism.

Wear material that looks light but is grand in nature.

Choose outfits that you can easily move around in.

IMAGE: Who says lehengas need to be boring? Play it up with an interesting jacket, a cape, statement accessories and you are certain to turn heads.

Three essentials you carry in your handbag.

Headphones; I can't step out of my house without them!

Perfume; nahi reh sakti main uske bina (can't do without it)!

Tissues; because I have allergies!

IMAGE: Warina can't do without her headphones.



A Bollywood actor whose style you admire.

Deepika Padukone.

She is very stylish. If you see her style files, you'll notice that she is always up to date with what's trending in fashion.

The hottest actor in Bollywood right now.

Of course, Ranveer Singh (smiles).

Watch Warina spill her secrets in the video below:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com