News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Dating Tips From Chitrangda

Dating Tips From Chitrangda

By MAYUR SANAP
October 28, 2022 09:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

What, if you peeked into into Chitrangda Singh's bag, would you see? 

"There'll be perfume. Definitely lip gloss. And kajal," she tells Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap at the recently concluded FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

As someone who is always well-turned out, it comes as no surprise. 

Sharing a couple of style tips for fans, she adds, "Even if your clothes are not heavily embroidered or glitzy, just add a great piece of jewellery and that'll do the job. 

"Experiment with jewellery and colours."

Want to win in the dating game? Chitrangda suggests, "Be yourself. Make sure you're having fun and not trying too hard to impress the guy." 

The actor considers Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to be a fashionista. 

As for the most desirable man, her vote goes to the Academy Award nominated actor, Timothee Chalamet. "He's just divine at the moment."

 

Watch the entire interview here. 

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
Want To Date Sobhita? What You Must Know
Want To Date Sobhita? What You Must Know
Huma Wants Women To Feel Gorgeous. Here's Why
Huma Wants Women To Feel Gorgeous. Here's Why
How Saiyami Stays Fit and Fabulous
How Saiyami Stays Fit and Fabulous
Elon Musk closes $44 bn deal to buy Twitter, fires CEO
Elon Musk closes $44 bn deal to buy Twitter, fires CEO
Freebies: Nothing Called A Free Lunch
Freebies: Nothing Called A Free Lunch
'With 5K SIP, Can I Build 3 Cr Corpus?'
'With 5K SIP, Can I Build 3 Cr Corpus?'
'A red-letter day for women's cricket in India'
'A red-letter day for women's cricket in India'

More like this

What Mouni LOVES About Suraj!

What Mouni LOVES About Suraj!

Men, This Is Why You Should Listen To Kunal Kapoor

Men, This Is Why You Should Listen To Kunal Kapoor

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances