Dating Tips From Chitrangda

What, if you peeked into into Chitrangda Singh's bag, would you see?

"There'll be perfume. Definitely lip gloss. And kajal," she tells Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap at the recently concluded FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

As someone who is always well-turned out, it comes as no surprise.

Sharing a couple of style tips for fans, she adds, "Even if your clothes are not heavily embroidered or glitzy, just add a great piece of jewellery and that'll do the job.

"Experiment with jewellery and colours."

Want to win in the dating game? Chitrangda suggests, "Be yourself. Make sure you're having fun and not trying too hard to impress the guy."

The actor considers Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to be a fashionista.

As for the most desirable man, her vote goes to the Academy Award nominated actor, Timothee Chalamet. "He's just divine at the moment."

Watch the entire interview here.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com