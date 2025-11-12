Laid Off? 'Reshape, Learn, Unlearn, Relearn'

'Unless you have openness when it comes to accepting what is coming your way and learning afresh, it is not going to be easy.'

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Kind courtesy energepic.com/Pexels

Layoffs are a natural part of businesses adapting to market shifts, says Arundhati Bhattacharya, former State Bank of India chairman and currently president and CEO, Salesforce South Asia, urging individuals to embrace and learn new skills with vigour and not be daunted by changes.

Reflecting on her personal journey, Bhattacharya recounts that while her father retired at age 58 and decided against further pursuits, she embraced new career avenues well past that age.

'My father retired at 58; he had already run out of energy for doing anything else. I am 12 years older than him now and I have found a career for myself,' Bhattacharya told reporters at an event.

It is pertinent to mention that Bhattacharya smashed the glass ceiling in 2013 when she became the first woman to lead SBI in the bank's over 200-year history.

She retired from SBI in 2017 and went on to reinvent herself with a brand new career innings at the helm of cloud-based service provider Salesforce India in 2020, as chairperson and CEO.

Conferred with the Padma Shri for her exceptional contributions to the field of trade and industry, Bhattacharya believes that India has an edge as Indians are open to managing change and reskilling themselves in a way that is unmatched.

Asked about the layoffs in the industry despite a massive AI training drive, she says layoffs are a natural part of organisational change as companies, both traditional and new-age, reshape to adapt to market cycles.

Bhattacharya encourages individuals to respond with renewed energy and openness to change, highlighting that careers can evolve drastically over time.

'If you want to say there shouldn't be any layoffs at all, it doesn't work like that. You (companies) may be laying off some people in certain sunset areas and you may be recruiting in some other areas... it happens all the time,' she said, adding that such shifts are as prevalent in traditional industries as they are in new-age ones.

Her mantra: 'Bounce back with vigour, armed with new skills'.

'It doesn't mean end of the story, you have to reshape, very often learn, unlearn, relearn; you have to apply yourself and find the best way,' she said.

'People have to be more open to doing new things, to change, open to the various kinds of vicissitude you see in the economy and the market.

'Unless you have openness when it comes to accepting what is coming your way and learning afresh, it is not going to be easy.'