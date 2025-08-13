HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Laid Off? 3 Smart Moves To Rebuild Your Life

Laid Off? 3 Smart Moves To Rebuild Your Life

By DIVYA NAIR
1 Minute Read
August 13, 2025 10:21 IST

Don't let a pink slip derail you.
Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, tells you how to prioritise your finances, upskill yourself and prepare for your next job.

What do I do if I am laid off?

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the Jio Hotstar series Ghar Wapsi -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Hotstar

Layoffs can be brutal.

Sometimes, there are signs that you ignore. Sometimes, the news comes like an unexpected whammy.

You feel blindsided, insecure and uncertain about what the future holds.

With companies like TCS, Meta, Microsoft and Intex announcing massive job cuts this year, the fear is real.

No matter how prepared you are, losing is a job is never easy.

Ask yourself: What should I do if I am laid off?

"The first thing you must do is take stock of the situation and find someone you trust to take care of your finances," advises rediffGURU Anu Krishna, a mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers.

Anu Krishna tells Rediff's Divya Nair what other steps people who find themselves facing this challenge need to take next.

Video production: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
  • Have questions for Anu Krishna? You can post them HERE. 

DIVYA NAIR / Rediff.com
