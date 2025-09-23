Important Lessons Learnt After Being Laid Off

A software engineer who was suddenly laid off after 15 years shares the lessons he learnt about how to cope in these uncertain, insecure times.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using Microsoft Copilot has only been posted for representational purposes.

Over the past two years, global tech has seen one of its harshest layoff cycles.

From Silicon Valley giants to mid-sized startups in India, companies have been forced to cut costs as funding dried up, AI reshaped job roles and clients reduced discretionary IT spending.

Employees who thought loyalty would guarantee security are discovering otherwise.

Many long-timers, who stayed in one company for a decade or more, are finding themselves particularly vulnerable.

Unlike frequent job-switchers, they often lack an updated resume, fresh market exposure or wide professional networks --- making the transition far tougher when layoffs hit.

This experience of a software engineer who devoted 15 years to one company before being asked to resign captures that dilemma.

It is not just about an individual setback; it is a cautionary tale about the risks of comfort, the importance of staying market-ready and the emotional toll that takes place when stability collapses overnight.

His journey reflects a larger truth: In today's volatile job market, no role is truly secure and adaptability is the only shield.

After a decade-and-a-half at one company, a seasoned tech professional found himself unexpectedly out of a job. By sharing his experience, he laid out key lessons for those who have stayed in a single organisation for many years without frequently switching employers.

A sudden shift after stability

This individual devoted 15 years to a single employer -- through its evolutions, rebranding and efforts to stay afloat post-pandemic.

Despite being a dependable software engineer who handled demanding assignments and consistently delivered, the company&'s funding dried up.

By mid-2025, the momentum had evaporated: His manager was let go first; a few weeks later, he was asked to step down. Rather than being formally laid off, he was advised to resign -- and did so by the end of August.

Staying put without recognition

Over those years, he rarely explored job opportunities outside. His security came from comfort -- steady work, varied responsibilities and a faith in his own capabilities.

There were only a couple of external interviews during that stretch. Yet, for all his performance and versatility, recognition remained minimal.

When he was finally asked to leave, the lack of appreciation -- public or private -- struck him deeply, leaving a sense of disillusionment.

Re-entering the job market

Searching for a new role after such a long tenure has been a humbling experience.

He sent out 60-70 job applications and heard back from only a few companies -- most of whom rejected him but at least showed interest in his profile.

The majority, however, remained silent. The waiting, the unanswered applications and the rejection without feedback have been harder than the layoff itself.

Lessons learned: What he wished he had done

From this upheaval, several strong lessons emerged -- particularly for those who haven't frequently changed jobs but should probably consider doing so. Here are the takeaways he shares:

No one is indispensable : Strong performance doesn't guarantee security. Markets shift, funding disappears, leadership changes -- the fabric of stability can unravel fast.

: Strong performance doesn't guarantee security. Markets shift, funding disappears, leadership changes -- the fabric of stability can unravel fast. Comfort can be deceptive : Staying too long, simply because things are predictable, might lead to stagnation. Growth often demands discomfort -- new challenges, new environments.

: Staying too long, simply because things are predictable, might lead to stagnation. Growth often demands discomfort -- new challenges, new environments. Communication is key : It's important to have open conversations with managers about where the company is headed -- especially about finances and sustainability. Early warnings can sometimes help you make smarter choices.

: It's important to have open conversations with managers about where the company is headed -- especially about finances and sustainability. Early warnings can sometimes help you make smarter choices. Cultivate a 'market-readiness' mindset : Keep your resume up to date, your LinkedIn profile polished and document your achievements continuously. Even if you aren't actively seeking, staying ready helps.

: Keep your resume up to date, your LinkedIn profile polished and document your achievements continuously. Even if you aren't actively seeking, staying ready helps. Regular external exposure matters : Interview for stretch roles from time to time -- not just roles you're confident about. That process builds resilience, gives you feedback and lets you know your market value.

: Interview for stretch roles from time to time -- not just roles you're confident about. That process builds resilience, gives you feedback and lets you know your market value. Build and maintain your network : Professional connections matter -- not just when you need a job but to stay aware of trends, opportunities and shifts happening in your domain.

: Professional connections matter -- not just when you need a job but to stay aware of trends, opportunities and shifts happening in your domain. Don't anchor your identity to your job: Work is a part of life; it should never become your whole life. When you invest too much of who you are in what you do, losing a role can be more than a career setback -- it can hit you emotionally.

Signals you shouldn't ignore

In hindsight, he notes there were signs missing in his daily routine -- signals that something was off. He advises that employees pay attention when:

Projects are quietly reassigned or removed from your responsibilities.

Your workload drops or becomes less critical.

Communication from managers gets more guarded or they stop including you in long-term planning.

Company-wide cost controls, hiring freezes or restructuring conversations begin.

Feedback becomes vague or performance reviews turn unexpectedly negative

Once those show up, it's better to mentally prepare: Refresh your resume, reach out to contacts and explore options even if you're not yet in crisis.

Coping and looking forward

Emotionally, the transition hasn't been smooth. He sometimes lies awake worrying.

But there's been solace too -- support from his partner, reminders that, at 40, this isn't the end but a pivot point.

Change feels forced but he's trying to treat it as an opportunity -- to rediscover what he truly wants in his career, to take calculated risks and perhaps build something more aligned with his values.

Shared stories and encouragement

His story struck a chord with many.

On online forums, people came forward with their own experiences of long employment suddenly ending.

Many echoed his feelings of invisibility and the ways they wished they'd stayed more externally connected.

Common advice surfaced: Preserve savings, keep upskilling, don't silo yourself and recognise that sometimes what feels like a setback could become a stepping stone.