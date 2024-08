By REDIFF GET AHEAD

Ever seen lady Govindas in action?

IMAGE: A girl performs acrobatics before the start of the dahi handi ritual, here and below. All Photographs: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: The girl Govindas form a pyramid.

IMAGE: A girl Govinda from the pyramid with a camera attached.

IMAGE: The girls Govindas try to reach the pot, here and below.

IMAGE: A girl Govinda reaches the pot.

IMAGE: Wow! A girl Govinda breaks open the dahi handi.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com