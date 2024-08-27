News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Dahi Handi At Midnight!

Dahi Handi At Midnight!

By REDIFF NEWS
August 27, 2024 13:36 IST
At midnight, August 26-27, 2024, Dahi Handi celebrations commenced in the Dadar area of north central Mumbai on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Dahi Handi is celebrated on the day after Janmashtami. Young men, boys and also women in the city create human pyramids to try and break a pot strung high up above them.

 

IMAGE: A Govinda from Gokul Govinda Pathak reaches the top of the pyramid to break the dahi handi in Dadar, Mumbai. All Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The Govinda breaks the earthen pot which mostly contains ghee, sweets, almonds, dahi (curd) and butter, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: The Govinda hangs on to the pot.

 

IMAGE: The Govinda immersed in the contents of the pot.

 

IMAGE: The govindas from Govinda Mandal from Andheri assemble in Dadar to break dahi handi.

 

IMAGE: Earlier, the Govindas are ready to form a pyramid.

 

IMAGE: A young boy on the shoulder of a Govinda tries to reach the pot.

 

IMAGE: The attempt fails and the pyramid crumbles.

 

IMAGE: And they all fall...

 

IMAGE: Finally, success is achieved.

 

Video: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
