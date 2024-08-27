Dahi Handi At Midnight!

At midnight, August 26-27, 2024, Dahi Handi celebrations commenced in the Dadar area of north central Mumbai on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Dahi Handi is celebrated on the day after Janmashtami. Young men, boys and also women in the city create human pyramids to try and break a pot strung high up above them.

All Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: A Govinda from Gokul Govinda Pathak reaches the top of the pyramid to break the dahi handi in Dadar, Mumbai.

IMAGE: The Govinda breaks the earthen pot which mostly contains ghee, sweets, almonds, dahi (curd) and butter, here and below.

IMAGE: The Govinda hangs on to the pot.

IMAGE: The Govinda immersed in the contents of the pot.

IMAGE: The govindas from Govinda Mandal from Andheri assemble in Dadar to break dahi handi.

IMAGE: Earlier, the Govindas are ready to form a pyramid.

IMAGE: A young boy on the shoulder of a Govinda tries to reach the pot.

IMAGE: The attempt fails and the pyramid crumbles.

IMAGE: And they all fall...

IMAGE: Finally, success is achieved.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com